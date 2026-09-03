September 03, 2026 9:50 PM हिंदी

Jubin Nautiyal says his song from Sidharth Malhotra-starrer ‘The Vvaan’ captures the innocence

Jubin Nautiyal says his song from Sidharth Malhotra-starrer ‘The Vvaan’ captures the innocence

Mumbai, Sep 3 (IANS) Playback singer Jubin Nautiyal, who has crooned the song ‘Samjho Na’ from the upcoming film ‘The Vvaan - Force of the Forrest’, has said that the song captures the “beautiful innocence”.

The music video of the song features Sidharth Malhotra and Tamannaah in their first-ever on-screen pairing. The song offers a glimpse of the romantic equation that sits within the larger folklore-fantasy adventure.

Talking about the song, Jubin Nautiyal said, "‘Samjho Na’ has a beautiful innocence and emotion that I connected with instantly. Tanishk’s melody and Manoj Muntashir’s heartfelt lyrics capture the tenderness of love beautifully, and I truly enjoyed bringing it to life. Sidharth and Tamannaah’s chemistry adds a special freshness to the song. I hope ‘Samjho Na’ resonates with everyone and becomes a song they hold close to their hearts”.

The song is composed by Tanishk Bagchi with lyrics furnished by Manoj Muntashir. For Sidharth and Tamannaah, ‘Samjho Na’ marks a first of sorts, their first time sharing the screen as a romantic pairing. The song has been released under the label of Zee Music.

Presented by Balaji Motion Pictures, a division of Balaji Telefilms Ltd, in association with TVF and 11.11 Production, ‘The Vvaan’ is written by Arunabh Kumar and directed by Deepak Mishra, with Manu Anand as DOP and Visual Director, the film is produced by Shobha Kapoor, Ektaa R Kapoor, Arunabh Kumar and Niraj Kothari.

‘The Vvaan’ is set to release in cinemas on September 25, 2026.

--IANS

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