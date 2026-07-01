Jubin Nautiyal says from ‘Tum Hi Se Pyaar’ is honest, emotional, and timeless

Mumbai, July 1 (IANS) Playback singer Jubin Nautiyal, who has crooned the song ‘Tum Hi Se Pyaar’ from the upcoming film ‘Tera Yaar Hoon Main’, has called it an honest, emotional, and timeless melody.

The song beautifully captures the pain of love and separation. The song is composed by Payal Dev and Aditya Dev, with lyrics penned by Kunaal Vermaa.

Talking about the song, Jubin Nautiyal said, “There are some songs that stay with you long after you’ve recorded them, and ‘Tum Hi Se Pyaar’ is definitely one of them. Working with Milap, Payal, Aditya, and Kunaal again felt like a beautiful reunion, and together we’ve created a song that’s honest, emotional, and timeless. Now that the song is out, I’m excited for audiences to experience its emotion and hope they shower it with the same love they gave ‘Tum Hi Aana’”.

Payal Dev and Aditya Dev said, “‘Tum Hi Se Pyaar’ that brings the nostalgia of the magic that was created by the team ‘Tum Hi Aana’, when we got the brief of the film situation, we wanted to create something very close to ‘Tum Hi Aana’ but with its own individuality that represents the mood that the film is set in. It was a magical experience and a genuine effort by everyone who is part of this project”.

The film stars Aman Indra Kumar, Akanksha Sharma, Paresh Rawal, Johnny Lever, Supriya Pilgaonkar, Mrinal Kulkarni, Neha Khan, Pooja Katurde, Anand Acharya, and Darshan Jariwala in pivotal roles.

Director Milap Milan Zaveri said, “The love that ‘Tum Hi Aana’ continues to receive even today is nothing short of magical, and that gave us the confidence to come together once again. ‘Tum Hi Se Pyaar’ is an extremely special song for all of us. It’s raw, emotional, and beautifully captures the pain of losing someone you truly love. Reuniting with Jubin, Payal, Aditya, and Kunaal always feels effortless because we understand each other’s creative language so well. I genuinely believe this song will touch hearts and stay with audiences for a long time”.

Presented by Ajay Murdia in association with Mumbai Films, BIK Productions, and Enter10 Television, the film is produced by Ajay Murdia, Bina Indra Kumar, and Manish Singhal, and co-produced by Subhash Kale. A Camera Take Films production, ‘Tera Yaar Hoon Main’ is set to release in cinemas on July 24, 2026.

--IANS

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