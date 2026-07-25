CWG 2026: Beyond the medals -- IOA medical team powers India's campaign

Glasgow, July 25 (IANS) As India's athletes continue their Commonwealth Games campaign, much of the spotlight will fall on performances and medals. Away from the competition venues, however, the Indian Olympic Association's (IOA) medical team has been working round the clock to ensure every participant remains fit, healthy and ready to compete.

Headed by renowned orthopaedic surgeon Dr Dinshaw Pardiwala, the IOA medical unit has been providing comprehensive medical care, physiotherapy, recovery support and injury management since the Indian contingent arrived in Scotland.

The medical team also includes physiotherapists Sumansh Sivalanka, Chris Pedra and Debashish Das, who have been working closely with athletes during training and competition to aid recovery, prevent injuries and maintain peak physical condition throughout the Games.

"It is a wonderful journey as my team comprising Sumansh Sivalanka, Chris Pedra and Debashish Das are working with the athletes even before the Games began. For me, personally, it is reassuring when team managers come and tell me our presence is reassuring and adds value," Dr Pardiwala said.

Unlike previous multi-sport events, Glasgow 2026 does not have a central Athletes' Village and the Indian contingent is spread across three different hotels. To overcome this logistical challenge, the IOA has established its primary treatment centre at the Mercure Hotel while deploying medical personnel across all accommodation sites to ensure athletes have access to immediate medical attention whenever required.

The medical unit also supports disciplines that do not travel with dedicated doctors or physiotherapists. While larger contingents such as athletics have their own medical staff, teams including swimming and gymnastics rely on the IOA's central medical team for treatment, rehabilitation and recovery during the Games.

Pardiwala said the greatest satisfaction for the support staff comes from helping athletes recover after demanding training sessions and competitions. "To see the smile on the faces of athletes is a joy, for they have had a hard day at work," he said.

The IOA believes modern elite sport extends beyond training and competition, with recovery protocols, physiotherapy and sports science now playing an equally important role in helping athletes sustain peak performance during multi-day events.

Behind every Indian athlete is a wider support network comprising coaches, doctors, physiotherapists, nutrition experts, team managers and logistics staff, all working towards a common objective of allowing athletes to focus solely on their performances.

As India's Commonwealth Games campaign gathers momentum, the IOA hopes its athlete-first approach and comprehensive medical support system will play a key role in helping the contingent perform at its best throughout the Games.

--IANS

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