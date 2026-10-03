October 03, 2026 3:49 PM हिंदी

Jr NTR tells miscreants who circulated morphed 'Chuttamalle' video: I will not spare any of you!

Jr NTR tells miscreants who circulated morphed 'Chuttamalle' video: I will not spare any of you! (Photo: Jr NTR/Instagram)

Hyderabad, Oct 3 (IANS)Urging state governments and the Government of India to act strongly and bring in strict regulations against the misuse of AI, Telugu star Jr NTR on Friday said that he would take every possible legal action against those who had created a morphed video of the song 'Chuttamalle' from his film 'Devara' and those who were spreading it.

Taking to his X timeline to react to the morphed video that was doing the rounds on social media, the actor wrote, "Disgusting, Sick and Shameless.

In a land that worships women as mothers and goddesses, where "Matrudevo Bhava" is not just a phrase but a part of our culture, some people have fallen so low that they are using AI to disrespect a woman in the most degrading way possible. Using AI to create something this vile is shameful beyond words."

The actor went on to directly address the miscreants who had circulated the morphed video. He wrote, "To the scumbags behind this morphed Chuttamalle video, I will not spare any of you. I will take every possible legal action against those who created it and those who are spreading it."

Jr NTR also made an earnest plea to other netizens, urging them not to watch, share or engage with such content.

He wrote, "Please do not watch, share or engage with such content. Today it is someone else. Tomorrow, it could be your mother, sister, wife or daughter."

He concluded the note saying, "This is a serious issue, and I urge all the state governments and the Government of India to act strongly and bring in strict regulations against the misuse of AI."

Earlier in the day, actress Jahnavi Kapoor too had taken exception to the fake videos being generated.

Taking to her X timeline to pen her thoughts on the issue, she wrote, "It’s disturbing to see AI-generated fake videos being circulated. Please don’t create, share or promote such content, This is a clear misuse of AI. Legal action will definitely be taken against those involved. Jai Hind. #JanhviKapoor."

--IANS

mkr/

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