Jr NTR, Prabhu Deva condole Nana Patekar's demise; hail his remarkable talent!

Chennai, Oct 8 (IANS) Several celebrities from South India including actors Jr NTR and Prabhu Deva joined joined scores of people from across the country in paying rich tributes to veteran actor Nana Patekar, whose sudden demise in Goa on Thursday left the entire nation shocked.

Taking to his social media timelines, Telugu star Jr NTR, in his condolence message, wrote, "Deeply saddened by the passing of Nana Patekar sir, one of Indian cinema’s finest actors. There was an unmistakable honesty and intensity in every character he portrayed. His performances never felt like acting, but life unfolding on screen. A remarkable artist whose contribution to Indian cinema will be remembered for generations. Heartfelt condolences to his family and loved ones. Om Shanti"

Actor and director Prabhu Deva too was among those who expressed grief. On his X timeline, Prabhu Deva said, " Deeply saddened by the passing of the legendary actor Nana Patekar Sir. His powerful performances, remarkable talent and immense contribution to Indian cinema will always be remembered. Heartfelt condolences to his family, friends and admirers."

Earlier in the day, actor Prakash Raj wrote, "Miss you my dear Nana ji... Will cherish the moments spent...conversations... arguments... the food you cooked...knowledge you shared. Thank you for coming into my life’s journey. RIP #nanapatekar."

Actress and producer Khushbu Sundar too expressed shock and grief at the demise of the acting stalwart. She wrote, "This is unbelievably shocking. I am numb. Devastated infact. An actor par excellence. A man with his own mind and beliefs. A simple hearted human. An actor par excellence. Had the privilege and honor to work with him. You will be missed Nana Bhau. #OmShanti #nanapatekar."

For the unaware, actor Nana Patekar, who was 75-years-old, was found unconscious at his Dona Paula residence in Goa and was rushed to the hospital where doctors declared him brought dead.

The acclaimed actor, known for his powerful performances across several Indian languages including Hindi, Marathi and Tamil cinema, leaves behind a remarkable body of work spanning over four decades.

Born as Vishwanath Patekar on January 1, 1951, in Maharashtra, Nana Patekar established himself as an actor known for his intensity, dialogue delivery and ability to portray complex and unconventional characters.

He made his Hindi film debut with Gaman in 1978 and went on to become one of the most respected performers of his generation.

Nana’s breakthrough came with films such as Salaam Bombay! and Parinda. He went on to deliver powerpacked performances in several films including Angaar, Tirangaa, Krantiveer, Agni Sakshi, Khamoshi: The Musical, Yeshwant, Ab Tak Chhappan, Apaharan and Raajneeti.

The legendary actor was equally recognised for his work in Marathi cinema and theatre. He also ventured into filmmaking and made his directorial debut with Prahaar: The Final Attack in 1991.

In Tamil, Nana Patekar delivered exceptionally powerful performances in Rajinikanth's 'Kaala' (in which he played the antagonist) and director Bharathirajaa's critically acclaimed film 'Bommalaatam'.

Nana Patekar was a recipient of the Padma Shri, awarded to him in 2013 for his contribution to cinema and the arts. During his fine career, he won three National Film Awards and many other prestigious honours.

Beyond cinema, the star was known for his association with social causes, particularly his efforts to support farmers and families affected by agrarian distress

He maintained a relatively private life away despite being one of the industry's most recognisable faces.

–IANS

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