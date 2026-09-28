Josh Lucas recalls ‘Sweet Home Alabama’ audition: Thought I was so bad

Mumbai, Sep 28 (IANS) Actor Josh Lucas looked back on “Sweet Home Alabama” as the film marked 24 years, revealing that he was so convinced he had performed badly in his audition that he called his agent to apologise.

Lucas took to Instagram, where he shared a picture of himself, Jake Perry, from the 2002 American romantic comedy, posing next to actress Reese Witherspoon, who played Melanie Carmichael.

Lucas wrote in the caption: “24 years ago today Sweet Home Alabama changed my life forever. Funny thing is I thought I was so bad in my audition I called my agent to apologize for me… sending so much love to this whole great cast & crew! #sweethomealabama.”

Andy Tennant directed Sweet Home Alabama. It also stars Patrick Dempsey, Fred Ward, Mary Kay Place, Jean Smart, Candice Bergen, Ethan Embry, and Melanie Lynskey. The film takes its title from Lynyrd Skynyrd's 1974 song of the same name.

The film follows a young woman named Melanie has reinvented herself as a New York City socialite, but must return home to Alabama to obtain a divorce from her husband Jake, who she grew up with, after seven years of separation.

Talking about Lucas, he is known for his work in films such as American Psycho, A Beautiful Mind, Sweet Home Alabama, Hulk, Wonderland, Stealth, Glory Road, Poseidon, Red Dog, The Lincoln Lawyer, Ford v Ferrari, The Black Demon, The Firm, The Mysteries of Laura, Yellowstone.

Lucas was last seen in the historical crime thriller film By Any Means directed by Elegance Bratton and written by Sascha Penn.

The film stars Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Mark Wahlberg, Nicole Beharie, Josh Lucas, David Strathairn, and Giancarlo Esposito. It follows a young Black FBI agent teams up with notorious New York City mafia hitman, Greg Scarpa, to investigate the murders of civil rights leaders in Mississippi in 1966.

--IANS

dc/