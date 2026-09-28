Deepak Tijori says ‘Yoga is in our blood’, can cure a lot of diseases'

Mumbai, Sep 28 (IANS) Actor Deepak Tijori has spoken about the importance of yoga, breathing and making it a part of everyday life.

The actor stated that the ancient practice is deeply connected to Indian culture and can bring about a change in a person's health and personality.

Speaking about the importance of yoga, Deepak, in an exclusive conversation with IANS, said, “Yoga is very important for us Indians. It is in our blood. Wherever we go, we have to be number one. I would say that yoga is a very important aspect. Make it a routine in your life. It is not like we do it three times a week. It is related to breathing. Yoga means breathing. We breathe every moment in our life. If we keep our breathing right, the internal structure of our body will be fine.”

He added, “It is said that we should see that within one minute we should breathe 10 times and leave. If we keep this routine, I think that will be a perfect health for us. That is what they say and that is what we need to maintain with yoga. There are a lot of diseases that can be cured. There is hot yoga which is famous all over the world.”

He elaborated, “The concept of hot yoga and other yoga like ashtanga yoga and hatha yoga are not a joke. They are very serious. They should be taken very seriously and should be practiced in everyday life. I think the health and personality of the person will completely change.”

Also speaking at the event, actress and doctor Aditi Govitrikar highlighted how yoga works on multiple aspects of an individual's well-being.

Aditi said, “Yoga works on the body, breath and mind - three levels. When young people take yogasana seriously as a sport, it is very encouraging.”

Deepak and Aditi’s comments came at the 5th National Yogasana Sports Championship 2026, held in Mumbai, which brought together the worlds of sports, wellness and entertainment.

The championship aimed to promote yogasana as a competitive sport while highlighting the importance of fitness, discipline, balance and a healthy lifestyle. Tijori, Govitrikar and actress Pooja Batra were among the personalities present at the event.

–IANS

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