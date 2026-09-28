Anushman Jha: I make movies to connect, my attempt has never been transactional

Mumbai, Sep 28 (IANS) Actors Soni Razdan and Raghubir Yadav’s “Om Ka Hari” is to have its special screenings for over 50 Army centres in India. The film’s producer Anshuman Jha calls it “the old-school way of connecting with audiences” and added further that he makes movies to connect.

Anshuman will travel across 15 cities from Monday onwards, including Delhi, Kolkata, Lucknow, Agra, Jaipur, Bengaluru and Patna to host special screenings.

Anshuman said in a statement: “This is the old-school way of connecting with audiences, not just selling a film to them. I make movies to connect, and my attempt has never been transactional; it has always been emotional.”

“So I am willing to keep working harder and going further to reach my audience. Charlie Chaplin used to take his films from city to city. I want to do that with Om Ka Hari. I want to sit with audiences, watch the film with them, hear what they feel, and have conversations with them.”

He said that the love for Om Ka Hari is real, and he “wants to keep walking that extra mile to take the film to more people and, hopefully, spread the message at its heart: express your love to your parents while you still have the chance.”

With 25 cinemas retaining the film into Week 2 and 50+ Army Centre screenings lined up across India, Om Ka Hari is now entering its second week with continued word-of-mouth momentum.

The Army Centre screenings are expected to bring the film to thousands of viewers nationwide, with over 50 centres hosting screenings.

Om Ka Hari explores the complexities of the father-son relationship through comedy, drama and the things families often struggle to say to one another. Directed by Harish Vyas, Om Ka Hari stars Anshuman Jha and Raghubir Yadav in the titular roles of Om and Hari.

The film follows a stubborn father and his independent-minded son, whose relationship is shaped by generational differences, disagreements and deeply held expectations. When Hari believes he has only a few days left to live, he decides to make a journey to Varanasi, with Om accompanying him.

What begins as a journey marked by conflict gradually becomes an opportunity for the two to confront the love, hurt and things left unsaid between them.

--IANS

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