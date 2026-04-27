Jordan joins India-led ISA, CDRI and Global Biofuel Alliance

New Delhi, April 27 (IANS) Jordan on Monday joined the India-led global initiatives, including the International Solar Alliance (ISA), the Coalition for Disaster Resilient Infrastructure (CDRI) and the Global Biofuel Alliance (GBA).

"Jordan confirms its Membership of the global initiatives spearheaded by India - International Solar Alliance (ISA), the Coalition for Disaster Resilient Infrastructure (CDRI) and the Global Biofuel Alliance (GBA). Ambassador of The Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan, Mr. Yousef Abdelghani, today formally handed over documents of Jordan’s Membership of ISA, CDRI and GBA to Secretary (South), Dr. Neena Malhotra," Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal posted on X.

The ISA is a collaborative initiative between India and France aimed at uniting efforts to combat climate change by implementing solar energy solutions. It was conceptualised on the sidelines of UN Climate Change Conference (COP21) in Paris in 2015. Following a 2020 amendment to its Framework Agreement, all UN member states are now eligible to join the ISA. Currently, more than 100 nations are signatories, with over 90 nations having ratified to become full members, according to the official statement.

Launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the presence of heads of state and leaders' of eight countries at the G20 Leader's Summit in New Delhi in 2023, the GBA is a multi-stakeholder alliance that brings together governments, international organisations, and industry. With 33 countries and 14 international organisations as members, the GBA aims to position biofuels as a key solution to the global energy transition and contribute to socio-economic growth, an official statement detailed.

CDRI is a global coalition committed to strengthening infrastructure resilience against climate and disaster risks. The CDRI has 53 member countries and 12 partner organisations. It includes national governments, international bodies, and businesses collaborating to exchange knowledge, drive research, and invest in disaster resilient infrastructure. Members have access to global expertise, funding, technical support, research opportunities, innovative solutions, and international best practices.

Earlier this month, Jordan's Ambassador to India Yousef Abdelghani hailed the ties between two nations, terming them "very strong", "solid" and based on mutual interest and shared values. He also expressed Jordan's readiness to bolster relationship with India in future.

In an interview with IANS, Abdelghani stated that India and Jordan have already agreed to strengthening bilateral trade from around USD three billion to almost USD five billion.

"As a matter of fact, our relations are, I can describe it as very strong, solid, based on mutual interest and shared values. Last year, we celebrated the 75th anniversary of establishing diplomatic ties between Jordan and India," he noted.

The diplomat hailed the strong bond between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Jordan's King Abdullah II, pointing out the recent phone calls between both leaders after the West Asia conflict erupted on February 28.

"During the last visit of Prime Minister Modi to Jordan, we agreed to strengthen bilateral trade between the two countries from the current level, around three billion US dollars to almost five billion US dollars. We also agreed to look for new avenues of cooperation in different fields between Jordan and India."

PM Modi was on a two-day visit to Jordan in December last year, where he met King Abdullah II and Crown Prince Al-Hussein bin Abdullah II. He also addressed the India-Jordan Business Forum and highlighted areas where the two nations can deepen trade, business and investment cooperation.

--IANS

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