Jonita Gandhi says ‘Khasiyat’ captures that breezy energy of new romance

Mumbai, May 5 (IANS) Playback singer Jonita Gandhi, who has crooned the song ‘Khasiyat’ from the upcoming film ‘Chand Mera Dil’, has said that the song captures that breezy energy and chemistry.

The makers of the film unveiled the track on Monday. The video of the song features Ananya Panday and Lakshya. With its upbeat rhythm and vibe, the track adds a joyful new dimension to the film’s music, highlighting the many shades of romance that ‘Chand Mera Dil’ promises to explore.

The track marks a collaboration between Raghav Chaitanya and Jonita Gandhi whose voices infuse the track with a fresh, youthful charm.

Talking about the song, Jonita Gandhi shared, “The track is all about capturing that breezy energy. The moment I heard Khasiyat, I knew it was one of those songs that you’d want to listen to any time of the day. It’s my first duet with Raghav which makes it even more special. Its overall a happy, breezy vibe”.

The song is composed by Sachin-Jigar and with lyrics furnished by Amitabh Bhattacharya. It seamlessly blends an upbeat, catchy sound with lyrics that feel warm, personal, and instantly relatable.

Talking about the release, Sachin-Jigar shared, “Every love story has different moods and moments. The title track had innocence, Aitbaar had vulnerability and Khasiyat is that phase where you’re simply enjoying the person and the moments together. We wanted the music to feel effortless, something that makes you smile and tap your feet. Jonita and Raghav brought exactly that energy with their vocals. There’s a certain playful lightness and chemistry in the way they’ve approached the song that really lifts its spirit, making the listeners want to hear it again and again”.

Singer Raghav Chaitanya said "What I love about Khasiyat is how effortlessly it captures those easy, happy moments in love. Singing this with Jonita felt very natural, almost like the song found its own rhythm between us. It’s the kind of track that stays with you because it feels honest, unforced and lifts you up from its first beat”.

Presented by Dharma Productions, the film is produced by Karan Johar, Adar Poonawalla, Apoorva Mehta, Somen Mishra, and Marijke deSouza. Directed by Vivek Soni, the film is set to release on May 22, 2026.

--IANS

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