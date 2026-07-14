Jonathan Trott appointed Ireland consultant ahead of Afghanistan ODI series

Dublin, July 14 (IANS) Former England batter and ex-Afghanistan head coach Jonathan Trott has been appointed as a short-term consultant with the Ireland men's team ahead of next month's ODI series against Afghanistan.

The 45-year-old will join the Ireland squad for a 14-day consultancy starting next week. His role will focus on helping the team prepare for the three-match ODI series and advising during the opening two games against Afghanistan. This series is an important part of Ireland's preparation for the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup Qualifier in early 2027.

Trott had a successful international career, playing 52 Tests, 68 ODIs, and seven T20Is for England from 2007 to 2015. He was appointed head coach for Afghanistan's men's cricket team in 2022 and stayed in that role until February 2026. His coaching experience also includes working with England Under-19s at the 2017 ICC Under-19 World Cup, serving as assistant coach at Warwickshire, and coaching roles with Kent and Scotland.

Graeme West, the Director of High Performance at Cricket Ireland, said that Trott's appointment will give Ireland a valuable competitive edge. He stated, "The upcoming One-Day International series against Afghanistan is critical to the Ireland Men's squad's preparation for the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup Qualifier in early 2027. This is a rare opportunity to bring in a world-class coach who has a wealth of current knowledge about the opposition."

West believes that Trott's recent experience with Afghanistan will enhance Ireland's tactical planning and improve the squad's understanding of 50-over cricket. He said, "Having worked with the Afghanistan squad, Jonathan is well-positioned to help our strategic planning for the series. He will provide our players and staff with a new perspective that will broaden their skills and knowledge of 50-over cricket."

West added that Trott's influence will go beyond match preparation. The former England player is also expected to mentor the coaching group. He noted, "Jonathan's value extends beyond player development. Once he joins the training camp, he will share his wide range of leadership experiences with the coaching staff. He will explain his philosophy on working with world-class players and his approach to managing an international team."

--IANS

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