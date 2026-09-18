John Travolta’s dog Peanut celebrates bath time with adorable face licks

Mumbai, Sep 18 (IANS) Hollywood star John Travolta shared an adorable glimpse of his bond with his pet dog Peanut, celebrating the pooch after his bath.

Travolta took to Instagram, where he shared video of cuddling peanut in bed after his furry friend returned from a bath.

In the video, Travolta can be heard proudly telling Peanut how clean he is, before the happy dog responds by showering him with affectionate licks.

In the clip, Travolta could be heard saying: “Did we just have a bath? You're so clean. Are you so clean? Yes, you're so clean. I'm so proud of you.”

Taking to the caption section, he wrote: “Peanut is happy after having a bath.”

Travolta began acting in television before transitioning into a leading man in films. His accolades include a Primetime Emmy Award, three Golden Globes and an Honorary Palme d'Or, in addition to nominations for two Academy Awards, a British Academy Film Award, and three Actor Awards.

He gained the spotlight with Welcome Back, Kotter, followed by a supporting performance in Carrie and then leading roles in Grease, Urban Cowboy, and Blow Out.

The star has worked in Pulp Fiction, Get Shorty, Broken Arrow, Michael, Face/Off, A Civil Action, The General's Daughter, The Punisher, Wild Hogs, Hairspray, Bolt and Savages.

The actress returned to television as lawyer Robert Shapiro in The People v. O. J. Simpson: American Crime Story. He was also Emmy-nominated for his role in the action-comedy web series Die Hart. Travolta is also a private pilot.

Travolta was last seen in “Die Hart,” a comedy action-adventure television series. The series stars Kevin Hart as a fictionalized version of himself, with John Travolta, Nathalie Emmanuel and Josh Hartnett playing supporting roles in the first season.

The series received seven nominations at the Primetime Emmy Awards for the actors' performances. The show is about America's funnyman Kevin Hart, who wants to be an action star, but in order to land a life-changing role, he first has to get schooled on how to be an action hero.

--IANS

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