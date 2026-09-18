Divya Dutta celebrates her special friendship with Shabana Azmi on her birthday

Mumbai, Sep 18 (IANS) Actress Divya Dutta celebrated her cherished friendship with veteran actress Shabana Azmi with a heartfelt birthday tribute on social media.

Sharing a heartwarming video, the ‘Veer-Zara’ actress penned a warm note praising the veteran actress for her vibrant spirit, zest for life and passion for acting. Calling Shabana “a class apart” and “a legend,” Divya expressed how fortunate she feels to know, love and celebrate the veteran actress.

Divya wrote, “Zindagi ka sabse bright rang ho aap....the zest for life...eagerness as an actor..and the laughter that celebrates lifes each moment!!!,you my dearest @azmishabana18 are a class apart!a legend, we are fortunate to know, love and celebrate you!! Happy bday @shabana di!! Love you sooo much!that arm around me, is the most precious!!.”

The video highlighted the warmth and camaraderie shared between Divya Dutta and Shabana Azmi. It celebrated not only Shabana’s remarkable contribution as an acclaimed actress but also the special bond the two have shared over the years. The video montage features both actresses posing together in several moments. They are seen smiling, laughing and happily posing for the camera, reflecting the warmth and camaraderie they share.

Divya Dutta and Shabana Azmi have shared the screen in notable projects, including the film “Chalk n Duster” and the acclaimed short film “Sheer Qorma.”

Shabana Azmi turned 75 on September 18. She marked the milestone a day ahead of her birthday, celebrating the occasion with close friends and colleagues from the film fraternity. Ahead of her special day, she received a creative and unique birthday surprise from actress Vidya Balan and her producer husband, Siddharth Roy Kapur, which brought a smile to her face.

Shabana later took to social media to share a glimpse of the thoughtful gesture. The birthday cake featured an artistic depiction of the actress along with the words, “Batwarapan! A talent that is borderless! EST. 1950 STILL GOING STRONG/EST.”

Expressing her gratitude to Vidya and Siddharth for the thoughtful gesture, Azmi wrote, “Thank you so much #Siddharth Roy Kapur and #Vidya Balan for this innovative message. It brought a big smile to my face.”

--IANS

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