Jackie Shroff celebrates 34 years of ‘Sangeet’ starring Madhuri Dixit, Satish Shah

Mumbai, Sep 18 (IANS) Bollywood star Jackie Shroff took a trip down memory lane as he marked 34 years of his 1992 film ‘Sangeet’, sharing a montage of stills from the film that also starred Madhuri Dixit, Nitish Bharadwaj, Satish Shah, Aruna Irani and Parikshat Sahni.

Jackie shared the throwback visuals on social media with the hashtag #Celebrating34YearsOfSangeet. The montage features many memorable moments from the K. Viswanath directorial, including images of Jackie as Sethuram and Madhuri Dixit in her dual role.

Talking about the movie, released on September 18, 1992, it was a drama-romance produced by Gulshan Kumar and directed by acclaimed filmmaker K. Viswanath. The film had music by Anand-Milind and lyrics by Santosh Anand, with songs such as 'O Rabba Koi To Bataaye' featuring prominently in its soundtrack.

The storyline followed Sethuram played by Jackie Shroff, who arrives in Bombay with his uncle and brother hoping to make a career through music.

He meets Nirmala essayed by Madhuri Dixit, a woman passionate about music and dance, and becomes involved in the life of Sangeeta, a talented blind orphan who dreams of becoming a successful singer. The movie revolves around family relationships, music, sacrifice and an eye-donation subplot.

Sangeet’s one of the distinctive features was Madhuri Dixit's double role. She portrayed both Nirmala, the older woman, and Sangeeta, her daughter.

The film's principal cast included Madhuri Dixit as Nirmala/Sangeetha, Jackie Shroff as Sethuram, Nitish Bharadwaj as Upendra Joshi, Shafi Inamdar as Yashraj Ahuja, Aruna Irani as Shanta, Parikshat Sahni as the Doctor, Satish Shah as Dhrupadkumar, Asha Sharma as Mrs Inder Joshi and Anjan Srivastav as Chiranjilal.

Talking about Jackie and Madhuri’s professional equation, they had already shared screen space before Sangeet.

One of their most memorable collaborations was Subhash Ghai's ‘Ram Lakhan’ released in 1989, in which Jackie played Inspector Ram Pratap Singh, while Anil Kapoor played his younger brother Lakhan. Madhuri played Radha Shastri, Lakhan's love interest, while Dimple Kapadia played Geeta, Ram's love interest.

The two actors reunited in ‘Prem Deewane’ in 1992, released just months before Sangeet. Jackie played Ashutosh, while Madhuri portrayed Inspector Shivangi Mehra. The film also starred Pooja Bhatt and Vivek Mushran.

A decade later, Jackie and Madhuri were part of the ensemble of Sanjay Leela Bhansali's ‘Devdas’ in 2002. Madhuri played the celebrated role of Chandramukhi, while Jackie played Chunnilal.

–IANS

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