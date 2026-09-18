India, Bhutan review bilateral ties, hail progress in development cooperation

New Delhi/Thimphu, Sep 18 (IANS) India and Bhutan reviewed all aspects of bilateral cooperation as well as other regional and international issues of mutual importance during External Affairs Minister (EAM) S. Jaishankar's three-day official visit to the Himalayan nation from September 16-18.

EAM Jaishankar paid an official visit to Bhutan at the invitation of Bhutanese Minister for Foreign Affairs and External Trade Lyonpo D. N. Dhungyel.

In a joint statement issued on Friday, the two sides welcomed the progress made in strengthening the special and multi-faceted India-Bhutan partnership under the guidance of Bhutanese King Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck and Prime Minister Narendra Modi. They also commended the progress made in bilateral development cooperation.

The EAM reaffirmed India’s support for Bhutan’s developmental goals and priorities, while Bhutan appreciated support from India for wide-ranging programmes under its 13th Five Year Plan (2024-29).

EAM Jaishankar and his Bhutanese counterpart Dhungyel expressed satisfaction at the implementation of the Joint Vision on Energy Partnership of March 2024, and recalled the recent strides in energy cooperation, including the inauguration of the 1020 MW Punatsangchhu-II Hydroelectric Project (HEP) and signing of its Tariff Protocol, and the resumption of dam construction of 1200 MW Punatsangchhu-I HEP.

“They welcomed the signing of the Agreement on concessional Line of Credit of INR 4000 crores for energy projects in Bhutan. They also welcomed the active engagement of Indian companies in hydropower projects in Bhutan, adding dynamism to the existing energy cooperation,” the statement noted.

EAM reaffirmed the Government of India’s support for the Bhutan King’s vision for the Gelephu Mindfulness City (GMC). The two sides acknowledged the interaction through the Joint Working Group on GMC and agreed to continue efforts to develop collaboration on GMC-related issues.

“The Indian side reaffirmed its commitment to establish an Immigration Check Post at Hatisar (Assam) to facilitate easy movement of investors and visitors to Gelephu as announced during Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s State Visit to Bhutan in November 2025. Bhutanese side thanked the Government of India for the decision to establish a special temporary immigration facility at Hatisar (Assam) across Gelephu to facilitate entry/exit of third-country nationals for Project 108 Chortens/Stupas on 01 November 2026,” the statement mentioned.

India thanked Bhutan for its support to India’s candidature for a non-permanent seat on the United Nations Security Council for the 2028 - 2029 term.

The Indian side also welcomed the ratification of the Framework Agreement of the International Big Cat Alliance (IBCA) by Bhutan.

Both the ministers also exchanged views on regional and global developments, and recognized the significance of close bilateral ties amid the complex international environment.

“India and Bhutan share an exemplary partnership characterised by trust, goodwill and mutual understanding at all levels and close people-to-people contacts. The visit was in line with the longstanding tradition of close engagement and cooperation between the two countries,” the statement noted.

--IANS

scor/rs