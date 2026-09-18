Asian Games: Indian debutante Quimcy a win away from a medal, sails into Teqball SF

Nagoya, Sep 18 (IANS) Indian debutante Quimcy Joaquim Dsouza continued her impressive campaign in the Teqball Women’s Singles event, securing a 2–0 victory over Cambodia’s Koemyean DY in Group A here at Nagoya City Higashi Sports Center.

Quimcy registered a 12–9, win over 12–7 Koemyean after beating Japan's Yuina Sakamoto 10-11, 12-11, 13-11 in her group A opener.

With this victory, Quimcy has qualified directly for the semifinals of the Women’s Singles event, marking a significant achievement in her Asian Games debut. She will next take on Ima Sumaya of Indonesia in the semifinals, where a win will assure her a medal.

She later turned her attention to the Mixed Doubles event alongside Mohamed Anas Imran Beg where the India duo showcased a dominant performance and defeated the the Philippines’ pair of Jhoana Abulencia and Prince Agustin in their Group A opener.

Next, the Indian duo will take on the Cambodian pair of Bun Thuonvireak and Yorn Sophornraksmey in their second group game, followed by a match against Thai pair of Dejaron Phakpong and Wongkhamchan Suphawadi before concluding their group stage with their match against Alebraheen Salman and Alfailakaw Hessah of Kuwait.

Earleir, the Indian men’s doubles pair of Declan Marshall Gonsalves and Mohamed Anas Imran Beg became country’s first athletes in action at the continental Games on Thursday.

Gonsalves and Beg are already World Championships medallists, having won India’s first-ever medal in the sport with a men’s doubles bronze at the 2024 edition in Vietnam.

But the duo lost both of their group games as they lost 2-0 against Vietnam’s Truong Giang Ba and Anh Khoa Le before going down to Republic of Korea’s Junsuk Lee and Taebeen Lee.

Invented in Hungary, teqball combines elements of football with a curved table and can be broadly described as a mix of freestyle football and sepak takraw played on a curved table tennis-style surface.

Teqball is making its Asian Games debut at Aichi-Nagoya 2026, with five medal events - men’s and women’s singles, men’s and women’s doubles and mixed doubles.

--IANS

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