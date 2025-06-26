Jofra Archer returns to England’s Test squad for second match against India

New Delhi, June 26 (IANS) Fast bowler Jofra Archer returns to the England Test set-up for the first time since February 2021 after being named in the squad for the second Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy game against India, starting at Edgbaston on July 2.

A recurrence of an elbow injury and a stress fracture in the back meant Archer was largely sidelined from playing Tests for England after February 2021. Archer turned out for Sussex in their recent County Championship game against Durham at Chester-Le-Street, marking his first red-ball appearance in four years, and returned with figures of 1-32 in 18 overs.

A thumb injury sustained while playing for Rajasthan Royals (RR) at the Indian Premier League (IPL) in early May further delayed Archer’s return to first-class cricket and caused him to miss England’s white-ball series against the West Indies.

With the 30-year-old pacer, whose last Test appearance came over four years ago against India in Ahmedabad in 2021, now making a long-awaited return to the Test team, he will be looking to add to his 13 caps and 42 wickets at an average of 31.04, at Edgbaston next week.

It remains to be seen who, between Josh Tongue, who picked seven wickets in the first game, and Brydon Carse, with four scalps to his name, will drop out of the playing eleven to accommodate Archer. Sam Cook, Jamie Overton, and Jacob Bethell retain their places in the squad.

England are currently leading the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy series 1-0, after sealing a thrilling five-wicket win with a successful chase of 371 at Headingley. Another win for them at Edgbaston will give them a chance to seal the five-match series in the third game at Lord’s, starting on July 10.

England squad: Ben Stokes (captain), Jofra Archer, Shoaib Bashir, Jacob Bethell, Harry Brook, Brydon Carse, Sam Cook, Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Jamie Overton, Ollie Pope, Joe Root, Jamie Smith, Josh Tongue and Chris Woakes

--IANS

nr/bsk/