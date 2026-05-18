May 18, 2026 5:31 PM हिंदी

Jodhpur Police registers suo motu FIR in woman’s suspicious death followed by overnight cremation

Jodhpur Police registers suo motu FIR in woman’s suspicious death followed by overnight cremation

Jodhpur, May 18 (IANS) Jodhpur Rural Police registered a suo motu FIR in connection with the suspicious death of a woman in the Asop-Bhopalgarh area and her subsequent overnight cremation, Superintendent of Police, P.D. Nitya, said on Monday.

According to the SP, the incident is being treated as serious and suspicious due to the circumstances surrounding the woman’s death and the hurried cremation carried out during the night without prior information to the authorities.

SP P.D. Nitya stated that on May 14, the woman and her husband had visited the Asop police station following mutual disputes and family-related tensions.

Both parties expressed apprehension and claimed they felt threatened by one another. Police officials counseled the couple at the police station and asked the woman whether she wished to file a formal complaint.

However, she declined to lodge any report. Considering the situation, the Station House Officer presented both individuals before an Executive Magistrate for preventive legal action.

During this process, the woman’s brothers also arrived at the police station and assured officials that they would take responsibility for her safety and ensure that no further dispute occurred between the two sides.

The woman subsequently left with her brothers for her maternal home. The SP further stated that on the morning of May 15, police received information regarding the death of a woman in the village and that her cremation had already been carried out overnight.

When police reached the spot, it emerged that the deceased was the same woman who had visited the police station a day earlier.

Family members informed officials that the woman had allegedly died by suicide, following which her cremation was performed during the night itself.

Finding the circumstances suspicious, police took suo motu cognisance and registered an inquest report.

Forensic investigation teams, including the FSL and Mobile Forensic Unit, were called to the site to collect evidence. Police officials collected samples from the cremation site, including bones and bodily remains, firewood, and other materials used during the cremation process.

According to SP P.D. Nitya, a Medical Board has conducted a post-mortem examination of the remains, and all collected samples will be sent for forensic analysis.

The investigating agency has been directed to conduct a detailed enquiry into all aspects related to the woman’s death and the circumstances under which the cremation was carried out.

Further legal action will be initiated based on the findings of the investigation, the SP added.

--IANS

arc/rad

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