Joakim confirms India's 23-member squad for AFC U20 Women's Asian Cup

New Delhi, March 30 (IANS) Joakim Alexandersson, head coach of the Indian U20 women’s team, has announced the 23-player squad for the AFC U20 Women’s Asian Cup to be played in Thailand.

India, who qualified for the tournament after 20 years, will start their campaign against Japan on April 2 at 18:30 IST at the Thammasat Stadium. They will then face Australia on April 5 at 14:30 IST at the Pathum Thani Stadium, followed by Chinese Taipei on April 8 at 14:30 IST at the same venue.

The top two teams from each group, along with the two best third-placed teams across all groups, will advance to the quarter-finals. The winners of the quarter-finals will then qualify for the FIFA U20 Women's World Cup Poland 2026.

The Young Tigresses arrived in Bangkok on March 20 and had 13 days to acclimate to the local conditions. The traveling group included 24 players, with defender Alka Indwar now released after Alexandersson finalized his 23-player squad for the final tournament.

India started their current training camp in Bengaluru in January following the conclusion of the first phase of the IWL. Subsequently, they held a month-long camp in Sweden, during which they played five friendly matches against senior teams from Swedish club sides. After returning from Scandinavia, the Young Tigresses resumed training in Kolkata before traveling to Bangkok, Thailand.

India's 23-member squad for the AFC U20 Women's Asian Cup Thailand 2026:

Goalkeepers: Monalisha Devi Moirangthem, Nandini, Ribansi Jamu.

Defenders: Cindy Remruatpuii Colney, Nishima Kumari, Remi Thokchom, Ruchi Yadav, Sahena TH, Shubhangi Singh, Thoibisana Chanu Toijam.

Midfielders: Anju Chanu Kayenpaibam, Arina Devi Nameirakpam, Bhumika Devi Khumukcham, Monisha Singha, Neha, Pooja, Shruti Kumari.

Forwards: Babita Kumari, Deepika Pal, Lhingdeikim, Shilji Shaji, Sibani Devi Nongmeikapam, Sulanjana Raul.

Head coach: Joakim Alexandersson

Assistant coach: Paromita Sit

Goalkeeping coach: Hameed KK

India's schedule at AFC U20 Women's Asian Cup Thailand 2026:

April 2: Japan vs India

April 5: India vs Australia

April 8: Chinese Taipei vs India

--IANS

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