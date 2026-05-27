Sharad Kelkar reflects on evolution of wedding narratives on television

Mumbai, May 27 (IANS) Actor Sharad Kelkar has spoken up on the evolution of marriage in Indian television. The actor essays the role of Arya in the television show ‘Tumm Se Tumm Tak’. The upcoming episodes of the show will showcase a wedding track marking a nostalgic full-circle moment for actor Sharad Kelkar, whose television journey years ago with the iconic show ‘Saat Phere’, a show deeply rooted in relationships and marriage.

Over the years, weddings on television have evolved significantly, moving beyond just grandeur and celebration to stories filled with emotional depth, realism, and layered relationships.

Speaking about this journey and how storytelling around marriages has changed over time, Sharad Kelkar shared, “Coming back to a wedding track on Zee TV after all these years feels strangely nostalgic for me because my television journey also began with a show like Saat Phere, where relationships and marriage were at the emotional core of the story. But honestly, what has changed the most over the years is the way we look at marriage on television today. Earlier, weddings were often treated as just grand celebrations, but now audiences connect more with the emotional reality of relationships, the flaws, the companionship, the struggles, and the choices people make to stay together”.

He added, “As an actor, too, I think I’ve evolved a lot. Earlier, you performed scenes; today, you understand silences, emotions, and the weight that characters carry much more deeply. Arya, as a character, is emotionally layered, strong on the outside but vulnerable in many ways internally, and that makes this wedding track even more special for me. Also, somewhere, as actors, we grow with the audience. Today, viewers notice honesty more than perfection, and that shift has made storytelling far more interesting. So doing a wedding track now, after so many years in the industry, feels less about spectacle and more about celebrating a journey that audiences have emotionally invested in”.

‘Tumm Se Tumm Tak’ airs on Zee TV.

--IANS

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