PM Modi's 12 years in office brought unprecedented respect to Sanatan culture: Swami Kailashanand Giri

New Delhi, May 27 (IANS) Mahamandaleshwar Swami Kailashanand Giri Maharaj on Wednesday praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi for what he described as bringing "unprecedented respect" to Sanatan culture, traditions and the country's spiritual heritage during his 12 years in office.

Speaking to IANS, Swami Kailashanand Giri said that under PM Modi's leadership, religious centres such as Kedarnath, Kashi Vishwanath, Ayodhya, Badrinath and Ujjain Mahakal have gained national and global prominence like never before.

"Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami is very dear to me. He is also my disciple and like a brother to me. He has been repeatedly appealing that fewer people should come and that devotees should visit only after registration. The government and administration are also making the same appeal. But wherever Prime Minister Narendra Modi goes, that place becomes important not just for India but for the entire world," he added.

Drawing a contrast with previous governments, the Hindu seer added that many Prime Ministers had served the country earlier, but none had visited or promoted major pilgrimage centres in the way PM Modi has done.

"Why is this happening now? It is because of his (PM Modi's) divine aura. The entire impact is because of that aura," the seer remarked.

Speaking about the increasing number of devotees visiting Kedarnath, Swami Kailashanand Giri said extensive arrangements are made to ensure their safety and comfort, especially for pilgrims arriving from across the country.

"Thousands of people come from South India, Maharashtra, Gujarat, Rajasthan and many other places. Many arrive unprepared for the cold weather because they come by helicopter in the morning without proper winter clothing. Whenever such situations arise, we arrange sweaters, jackets, shoes, slippers, gloves, socks and shawls overnight," he added.

On PM Modi completing 12 years in office, the Hindu seer said the period had brought a renewed sense of pride and recognition to India's cultural and spiritual traditions.

"I can say without hesitation that religion, traditions and the nation's cultural values have received unprecedented respect in these 12 years. People may have different opinions, but in my view India's Sanatan culture, traditions, dignity and prestige have received extraordinary honour during this period," he added.

The Hindu seer also referred to the atmosphere around religious events in Delhi and West Bengal, saying that in earlier years many followers of Sanatan Dharma felt hesitant about organising spiritual programmes.

"During the previous government in Delhi, people like us were rarely remembered or invited for religious events. In Bengal too, many businessmen and followers of Sanatan Dharma wanted to organise discourses and Bhagwat Kathas but they were afraid because of 'Didi' (former Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee). In my view Bengal remains one of the foundational centres of India's intellectual and cultural heritage," he added.

--IANS

sn/khz