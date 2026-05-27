India accelerates development of homegrown 5th generation fighter jet AMCA

New Delhi, May 27 (IANS) The Ministry of Defence on Wednesday issued the Request for Proposal (RFP) for the Advanced Medium Combat Aircraft (AMCA) project, indicating a sharp acceleration in the development of indigenous fifth-generation fighter jet program.

The AMCA is a fifth-generation, medium-weight, multi-role, twin-engine stealth fighter aircraft being designed and developed based on the operational requirements of the Indian Air Force (IAF).

According to the RFP, the bidding process will begin on June 11 and the interested bidders will have to make their final submissions by the end of next month. The bids will be opened on July 28.

As per the RFP, the first prototype must take flight within 30 months of signing the contract. A total of five low-observable fighter jet prototypes are to be developed.

In addition to this, several testing facilities will also be established. Under the RFP, the bidders will be required to support flight testing and type certification activities for the AMCA.

The aircraft will be configured according to the Equipment Standard of Preparation (ESOP) and will include the necessary Line Replaceable Units (LRUs) and onboard systems required for operations, testing, and evaluation.

Three private sector-led consortiums are vying in the AMCA shortlisting process, including Tata Advanced Systems Limited, Larsen and Toubro-Bharat Electronics Limited, and Bharat Forge-BEML.

It was on May 27, 2025, that the Defence Minister Rajnath Singh approved execution model for the AMCA program involving private companies.

Nearly 20 days later, Expressions of Interest (EOI) were invited from private firms for the development of the AMCA.

One of the biggest highlights of the AMCA will be that it is set to become India's first indigenous twin-engine fighter jet. The aircraft is being designed with advanced stealth features that will make it extremely difficult for enemy radars to detect.

The fighter jet is expected to remain airborne continuously for nearly 10 hours, and several modifications are being planned to ensure pilot comfort during such extended missions.

In addition, the stealth fighter will feature an internal weapons bay for missiles and armaments.

In conventional fighter aircraft, missiles and weapons are usually mounted under the wings or fuselage, making them easier for enemy radars to detect.

However, in the AMCA, weapons will be stored internally, significantly enhancing the aircraft's stealth capability.

--IANS

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