May 27, 2026 9:37 PM हिंदी

UP: Anger in Greater Noida village after teen's murder, family seeks justice

UP: Anger in Greater Noida village after teen's murder, family seeks justice

Greater Noida, May 27 (IANS) Anger continued to simmer in Uttar Pradesh's Greater Noida over the murder of 14-year-old Gopal Sharma, whose body was found a day after he went missing from Banwari Bas village under Jewar police station limits, with family members and villagers demanding swift action and justice.

Gopal, a Class 9 student, went missing on May 21.

According to family members, he had stepped out and later could not be traced. His body was recovered on May 22 from a room in nearby Rohi village, triggering outrage among residents of Banwari Bas and adjoining areas.

A large number of villagers and local residents gathered at the deceased's home on Wednesday, expressing grief and anger over the incident.

The murder has sparked concern and resentment across the region, with people questioning the delay in identifying and arresting those responsible.

Family members said Gopal had reportedly gone towards Rohi village and suddenly went missing, after which they began searching for him.

The following day, his body was found, leaving the family devastated.

Gopal's mother, while demanding justice, alleged that the police had not provided clear information so far.

"I had gone to Jewar. His father had gone to Noida to bring his grandfather back, as he was admitted to a hospital there. Gopal had only gone till a nearby shop, and after that we could not find him. The police are neither telling us anything nor taking any visible action. We appeal to Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath ji to ensure that we get justice and that a bulldozer is run over the accused person's house," she said.

The boy's father, Bunty Sharma, said the family had no known dispute or enmity with anyone and could not understand the reason behind Gopal's killing.

"We had no personal rivalry or dispute with anyone. I myself am unable to understand what could have been the reason for someone to kill my son in such a brutal manner," he added.

Villagers also voiced frustration over the pace of the investigation and demanded strict punishment for those involved.

"It sends a wrong message among the public if such people are allowed to escape. If people do not come together, will anyone get justice? If a victim's family is alone, will they not get justice?" a local resident said.

Meanwhile, tension remains high in Banwari Bas village as residents continue to gather at the family's home and press for immediate action in the case.

--IANS

sn/khz

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