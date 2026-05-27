1st Women's T20I: Focus on bowling unit as India begin key World Cup rehearsal against England (Preview)

Chelmsford, May 27 (IANS): India will begin their final preparation phase for next month’s Women’s T20 World Cup when Harmanpreet Kaur’s side takes on England in the opening match of a three-game T20I series at the County Ground in Chelmsford on Thursday.

With the World Cup set to begin on June 12, the series carries massive importance for India, which is still searching for the right balance in its lower middle-order and bowling attack despite showing promising signs over the last few months.

India’s road to the World Cup has produced mixed results so far. The team started strongly with a dominant 5-0 T20I series sweep over Sri Lanka at home before scripting history in Australia by clinching a 2-1 series victory — India’s first bilateral T20I series win there in 10 years.

Australia's triumph raised hopes of a strong World Cup campaign as India’s batters played with greater intent while the bowling unit delivered under pressure in unfamiliar conditions.

However, the momentum faded during the tour of South Africa, where India suffered a disappointing 1-4 defeat. The batting lacked consistency in key moments, the lower middle-order struggled to finish innings, and the bowling attack failed to maintain control during crunch phases.

The England series now gives the team management one final opportunity to settle combinations before India opens its World Cup campaign against Pakistan on June 14.

India’s top-order and middle-order largely appear settled, with Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Harmanpreet, and Richa Ghosh expected to form the core batting group. The bigger focus will be on identifying the ideal finishers and finalising the bowling combination.

One of the major talking points ahead of the series is the inclusion of young pacer Nandini Sharma, who earned a maiden call-up after impressing with her pace and control in domestic cricket and the Women’s Premier League. Whether India hands her an immediate debut remains uncertain.

The management could view the England series as the perfect platform to test a fresh option before the World Cup, especially after the pace attack struggled in South Africa. At the same time, there is also a possibility that India may prefer to rely on experienced players in a high-profile series and keep the youngster on the sidelines for now.

India’s pace responsibilities are likely to be shared by Renuka Singh Thakur, Arundhati Reddy, and Kranti Goud, with English conditions expected to offer movement for seamers. The visitors will need a far more disciplined performance from the fast bowlers after inconsistent outings in recent matches.

There is encouraging news on the spin front with Radha Yadav returning to the squad after missing the South Africa tour. The left-arm spinner comes into the series in excellent form after leading strongly in domestic tournaments and India A matches recently, adding both confidence and experience to the bowling unit.

Alongside Radha, India’s spin department also includes Deepti Sharma, Shree Charani, and Shreyanka Patil, giving the side multiple options depending on conditions.

Another player attracting attention is Bharti Fulmali, who is still new to the international setup but remains an exciting prospect because of her power-hitting ability. While selecting an inexperienced finisher so close to a World Cup carries some risk, her aggressive batting could provide India with the finishing firepower it has often lacked in pressure situations.

India will also take confidence from last year’s successful tour of England, when it secured its first-ever bilateral women’s T20I series win on English soil with a 3-2 triumph.

With the World Cup just weeks away, Thursday’s opening clash could play a major role in shaping India’s final plans for the global tournament.

When: Thursday, May 28, 11:00 PM

Where: County Ground, Chelmsford

Where to Watch: IND W vs ENG W 1st T20 will be live-streamed on the SonyLIV app and across Sony Sports channels on TV.

Squads:

India: Harmanpreet Kaur (C), Smriti Mandhana (VC), Shafali Verma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Bharti Fulmali, Deepti Sharma, Richa Ghosh (WK), Sree Charani, Yastika Bhatia (WK), Nandni Sharma, Arundhati Reddy, Renuka Thakur, Kranti Gaud, Shreyanka Patil, Radha Yadav.

England: Em Arlott, Tammy Beaumont, Lauren Bell, Alice Capsey, Charlie Dean, Sophia Dunkley, Sophie Ecclestone, Lauren Filer, Amy Jones, Nat Sciver-Brunt, Paige Scholfield, Linsey Smith, Danni Wyatt-Hodge, Issy Wong.

--IANS

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