2 Pakistanis among 5 terrorists held as J&K Police busts interstate LeT terror module

Srinagar, April 7 (IANS) Jammu and Kashmir Police said on Tuesday that it has busted an interstate Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) terror module and arrested five terrorists including two Pakistani nationals.

Officials said on Tuesday that J&K Police teams carried out coordinated raids at 19 locations across many states in the country, including Haryana and Rajasthan.

“The operation led to the arrest of Abdullah alias Abu Hureira, an LeT operative, who had been evading arrest for the last 16 years.

“Incriminating material linked to terrorist activities was recovered during raids at various places”, officials said.

The busting of the module has exposed a deep-rooted LeT network in India that was providing logistics, financial support and other assistance to terrorists, officials added.

The LeT has been the most wanted terror outfit in J&K that has been involved in most of the terror attacks carried out in the Union Territory.

The outfit is made up of Pakistani handlers operating from across the border, Pakistani mercenaries and locals recruited through indoctrination using religion, drugs and money.

The LeT carried out the Pahalgam terror attack on April 22 last year in which 26 innocent people were killed including 25 tourists and a local pony owner.

The attack prompted India to start ‘Operation Sindoor’ through which terror infrastructure was targeted by the Indian armed forces deep inside Pakistan and Pakistan occupied Kashmir (PoK).

LeT terrorists also carried out a terror attack on civilian labourers working at the Z-Morh tunnel in Gagangir area of Ganderbal district on October 20, 2024.

Six non-local labourers and a local doctor were killed in that attack.

Joint forces including the Indian Army and J&K Police killed the terrorists responsible for the Pahalgam and Gagangir attack in an operation code-named ‘Operation Mahadev’ in July 2025.

The LeT terrorists responsible for these terror attacks were killed on the foot of the Mahadev Peak near the Dachigam National Park in Srinagar district.

--IANS

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