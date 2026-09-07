J&K medical college interns begin hunger strike over stipend increase demand

Srinagar, Sep 7 (IANS) Medical interns of the Sher-e-Kashmir Institute of Medical Sciences (SKIMS) college in Bemina here on Monday launched a hunger strike over their stipend increase demand.

Interns of the MBBS batch 2021 at SKIMS Medical College escalated their stir to intensify the ongoing protest over the demand for revision of their internship stipend, as they insisted on a formal written order from the administration approving their demand.

In a statement, the MBBS 2021 batch interns said the decision followed the continued failure of dialogue with the administration to culminate in a written and formal order addressing their demands. The interns said repeated discussions and assurances had failed to result in an official order regarding revision of the internship stipend, prompting them to escalate the protest.

"Our stand is clear: No Written Order — No End to the Protest," the interns said, announcing that the hunger strike would continue until a formal order addressing their demands is issued and the process is expedited.

The protesting interns said their demand was linked to what they described as justice, dignity, and fair compensation for the work and responsibilities undertaken by intern doctors. They appealed to the administration and concerned authorities to take immediate cognisance of the issue and resolve the impasse through a written and official order.

The hunger strike marks further escalation in the wider agitation by MBBS and BDS interns in Jammu and Kashmir over their demand for enhancement of the monthly internship stipend to Rs 30,000. The interns have maintained that verbal assurances are no longer sufficient and that the agitation will continue until the government issues a formal order.

“We seek dialogue. We seek justice. We seek a written order,” the interns said.

The protesting SKIMS Bemina interns have reiterated that the hunger strike is intended to press for an early resolution rather than to end the process of dialogue, while making clear that they will not withdraw the protest merely on the basis of further assurances.

At present, the monthly stipend of medical interns in J&K is Rs 12,300, and the protesting interns say this has not been increased since 2019 despite manifold increases in prices of essential commodities and the cost of living.

--IANS

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