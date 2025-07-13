J&K L-G says those glorifying terrorism through speeches & statements will not go scot free

Srinagar, July 13 (IANS) Jammu and Kashmir Lt Governor Manoj Sinha said on Sunday that although the Constitution of the country guarantees freedom of expression, it does not mean those glorifying terrorism through speeches and statements can go scot-free.

Addressing a gathering at Baramulla town where he handed over government job orders to victims of terrorism, L-G Sinha said, "Although the Constitution of the country guarantees freedom of expression, it does not mean that those glorifying terrorism through their speeches and statements can go scot free.

"If somebody tries to glorify terrorism for political prospects, he/she will have to pay for it. Let me tell those people that enough is enough. Kashmir has seen too much bloodshed, and now is the time to wipe tears from the eyes of those whose pain was not even heard under the threat of terrorism."

"After the April 22 cowardly attack in Pahalgam, the spontaneous widespread condemnation of that heinous act by Kashmiris has left no doubt in my mind that the people have given up supporting terrorism and they are looking forward to progress, education, peace and a better tomorrow," he said.

He said as many as 193 terror victim grievances have come to light in recent days, many linked to the 1990s. He cited Justice Ganjoo's assassination and the Wandhama Ganderbal massacre.

"In 61 cases, no FIR filed, land and compensation denied," he revealed.

He later posted on X, "The Truth about these families was deliberately suppressed. No one came to wipe their tears. Everyone knew Pakistan-backed terrorists were involved in brutal killings, but no one provided justice to thousands of elderly parents, wives, brothers or sisters. I'm committed to ensuring that these families receive the justice, jobs, recognition and support they deserve after years of suffering. It is a historic step to finally recognise and honour the thousands of innocent civilians in J&K."

“The administration will now reach the doorsteps of all the families who have been waiting for justice for decades, and jobs, arrangements for their rehabilitation and livelihood will be ensured.

"Helplines have been set up in districts to register grievances of terror victims. We are receiving hundreds of complaints from the 90s also. In many cases, FIRs were not registered, lands were encroached and properties demolished. I assure the people that the culprits will not be spared. This is not just an administrative initiative; it is a moral responsibility," he told the families of victims.

The office of the L-G said on X, "Justice at last! Handed over appointment letters to the NoKs of terror victims. These families, forsaken and forgotten, suffered silently for decades. Stories of their loved ones, brutally killed by Pakistan-backed terrorists, are being brought to the forefront."

Emotional scenes showing mothers giving the blessing kiss on L-G's forehead and daughters kneeling with respect and surcharged emotions marked the occasion as Manoj Sinha held their hand with paternal affection.

Breaking protocol to respond to the sentiments of the victims of terrorism, whose voices were not even allowed to he raised or heard by the terrorists, L-G Sinha joined the crowd of the victims, bowed before mothers and in fatherly affection patted the heads of the daughters of terror victims.

At the end of his address, the L-G said that those alive among the families of the terror victims will be given government jobs, while those killed by terrorists will get justice.

He read out a couplet at the end of his speech in which he said, "There are some who will try to instil fear in your mind/You are alive this moment and this moment is alive because of you/ Bad times will pass/ You live your life steadfast/ Whatever happens will be seen."

