J&K leaders contrast India and Pakistani armies after brutal PoK crackdown

Jammu, June 11 (IANS) Leaders in Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday launched a scathing attack on the Pakistani Army, calling them "inhuman" and drawing a comparison with their Indian counterpart after more than 20 people were reportedly killed in recent police action on protestors in several parts of Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir (PoK).

Jammu and Kashmir National Conference (NC) leader Shafqat Mir condemned the incident, saying: "It is a crime and voice should be raised against it."

"It is very unfortunate that the Pakistan Army is carrying out atrocities against the people of PoK. I believe that incident in PoK points towards rising unemployment in the state since the youth is frustrated which is why people had to come out to protest," he told IANS.

Drawing a comparison between the armies of India and Pakistan, Shafqat Mir said: "The Pakistani Army do not possess kindness and humanity. It should look after the safekeeping of its civilians. We Indians are fortunate that our Army is greater than even governments. There may be differences between political parties but our Army is great."

"People in PoK are unfortunate to have been stuck with Pakistan. India should also raise its voice against it. Killing of innocents anywhere can never be justified," the NC leader added.

He also said that Islamabad knows its situation in comparison to India.

"We have employment opportunities and development. Jammu and Kashmir is itself a happy region. Looking at us, their leaders realise how compelled they are and therefore make inappropriate remarks (against India)."

Political Analyst Farooq Wani highlighted that protest against the attack on civilians in PoK is being held across the world, and has also been conducted in Jammu and Kashmir.

He asserted that Pakistani soldiers opening fire on innocent people is "completely inhuman".

Wani also urged global leaders to raise their voice against the incident.

"Since the creation of Pakistan, the nation has always been dominated by its Army. But today they have reached a limit where they killed and injured our people, even as they were only agitating for their rights," he told IANS.

Stressing that PoK should now be officially made a part of India, Wani said: "PoK is an occupied area and one day or the other Pakistan will have to leave it at any cost. If we allow such atrocities on our people there, it would be unfortunate on our end too."

--IANS

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