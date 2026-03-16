March 17, 2026 12:06 AM हिंदी

J&K: Indian Army conducts awareness campaign on ‘Prahar Doctrine’ at govt school​

J&K: Indian Army conducts awareness campaign on ‘Prahar Doctrine’ at govt school​ (Photo: @NorthernComd_IA/X)

Jammu, March 16 (IANS) An awareness campaign on the ‘Prahar Doctrine’ was organised by the Indian Army at the government high school ‘Ghar Majoor’.​

The objective of this campaign was to sensitise students about the importance of security preparedness, rapid response, and coordinated action in ensuring national security.​

A total of 45 students participated in this interactive session, during which Army personnel provided insights into the key aspects of the Prahar Doctrine and explained the Indian Army's pivotal role in safeguarding national security. The students actively participated and demonstrated keen interest in the program.​

This initiative by the Army was highly appreciated by both the students and the school staff. The event strengthened the spirit of patriotism among youth while further reinforcing the bond between the Indian Army and the new generation.​

Speaking to the news agency IANS, school student Greeshu Sharma said, "An awareness campaign was conducted by the Indian Army at our school today. This program provided information regarding emergency preparedness and how our adversary nations launch attacks."​

He added, "They explained that drugs are smuggled across the Indian border using drones, and people are lured through social media. The Indian Army made us aware of these threats."​

The Army representatives advised the students that if they come across any such suspicious activity, they should immediately inform their elders at home or the Army authorities.​

Another student, Pihu Sharma, said, "The Indian Army has put us on alert. We were informed about the methods our neighbouring countries use to launch attacks. In this digital age, they do not merely attack with conventional weapons, but also carry out digital attacks. If we detect any such signs, we must inform our elders as soon as possible."​

"Our Indian Army works tirelessly for us, day and night. We are proud of the Indian Army," Pihu further remarked.​

--IANS

mr/dan

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