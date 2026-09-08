September 08, 2026 11:20 PM हिंदी

J&K: GOBARdhan unit in Doda emerges as rural model for clean cooking fuel

J&K: GOBARdhan unit in Doda emerges as rural model for clean cooking fuel

Jammu, Sep 8 (IANS) A GOBARdhan unit in Jammu and Kashmir’s Doda district has emerged as a successful model for generating clean energy from organic waste and also laying the groundwork for economic growth and rural prosperity.

Villagers here are producing biogas and organic manure from cow dung, effectively expanding the ambit of energy production and securing power security of the region.

A couple of beneficiaries, speaking to IANS shared their first-hand account on how this Central government initiative was helping them process ‘waste into wealth’ and shore up farmers as well as rural entrepreneurs by providing them with reasonable energy resources.

Speaking to IANS, a beneficiary described the first-of-its-kind biogas plant as a gift to their village.

“The government is providing a 100% subsidy. It is the best option for us, as we no longer need firewood for cooking. Every morning, two pans of cow dung are fed into the system from each household, providing enough gas to keep the stoves running all day. We never imagined we would get free gas right at home,” he said.

He noted that the plant has the capacity to serve 25–30 households. Currently, it is being used by 15 households on a trial basis.

“If we feed dung into the plant three times a day, it could support 30 to 35 households; the gas production depends on the quantity of dung available,” he stated.

The beneficiary further said that they are being approached by private firms to purchase waste residue for use as manure.

“If this manure is used in our fields, we won't need to source fertiliser from outside. This initiative can sustain not just one family, but the entire village. The more effort we put into this in the future, the greater the benefits will be,” he stated.

ACD Mohammad Afaqi stated that cooking gas is currently being supplied to 15 households. We have a budget of approximately Rs 40 lakh for this trial-based initiative.

He added that the project has proved successful, and we intend to implement similar projects in other blocks in the future.

The landmark national scheme aims to convert India’s organic wealth into clean energy, rural prosperity and economic growth and is designed to achieve nearly ten-fold growth in domestic CBG (Compressed Biogas) production.

--IANS

mr/uk

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