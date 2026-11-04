November 04, 2026 12:00 PM हिंदी

Jitin Prasada meets top CEOs to accelerate India-Poland ties across sectors

Jitin Prasada meets top CEOs to accelerate India-Poland ties across sectors

New Delhi, Nov 4 (IANS) The Minister of State for Commerce and Industry Jitin Prasada held a series of high-level meetings with leading Polish industry leaders in Warsaw, exploring opportunities to deepen India-Poland cooperation across defence technologies, space, information technology, manufacturing and advanced electronics, it was announced on Wednesday.

Sharing details of the engagements on social media platform X, Prasada said he met senior executives of some of Poland's leading companies and discussed investment opportunities, joint research and development, technology partnerships and deeper industrial collaboration with India.

During his visit to Polish defence and technology major WB Group, the minister met its President Piotr Wojciechowski.

The discussions focused on strengthening innovation and research collaborations and expanding India-Poland cooperation in next-generation defence electronics, unmanned aerial systems, advanced communication technologies, autonomous systems and tactical electronics.

Moreover, the minister also held talks with Gaweł Łopiński, Chief Executive Officer of Billennium -- a global IT and cloud services company with an existing presence in Pune.

The discussions centred on prospects for fresh investments and collaboration in India's digital talent ecosystem, cloud transformation, artificial intelligence and the broader IT sector, the minister wrote on X.

In another meeting, Prasada interacted with Dr. Grzegorz Brona, Co-founder of Polish space technology company Creotech Instruments and Grzegorz Wrochna, the company's Deputy Chief Executive Officer.

The two sides explored ways to accelerate bilateral cooperation in micro-satellites, space hardware, advanced electronics and quantum technologies, besides discussing opportunities for joint R&D and investment in India's rapidly expanding space sector.

Apart from that, Prasada also met Adam Holewa, Board Member of Poland's industrial conglomerate Boryszew Group and CEO of Maflow & BAP Group at the Indian Embassy in Warsaw.

According to Prasada, the talks also covered possibilities for technical cooperation, joint ventures and new investments under the government's Make in India initiative and the Production-Linked Incentive (PLI) schemes with an emphasis on strengthening global supply chains through closer India-Poland industrial partnerships.

However, the meetings come amid growing efforts by both countries to expand economic and technological cooperation in strategic sectors and encourage greater business-to-business engagement.

--IANS

ag/

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