Jisshu Sengupta explains the stark difference between Hindi and Bengali film industries

Mumbai, March 27 (IANS) Bengali film industry's superstar Jisshu Sengupta, in an exclusive conversation with IANS, opened up about the stark differences between the Hindi and Bengali film industries, stating that budget remains the biggest distinguishing factor.

He said, “It’s only the money. Average Bengali films’ budget would be around 3 crore mostly. Most of them, There are films which are 8-9 crores, but they probably happen once in two or three years. The average Bengali cinema is around 3 crore. It can be 2.5 or 3.5 max. So that’s the only difference.”

The scale and time taken to complete films was also highlighted by the actor.

He further added, “In the Bengali cinema, we complete a film within 16 to 18 days on average, with songs, with three-four songs in it. We complete it. And here in Bollywood, we can’t even think of completing a film like that.”

Drawing a comparison with big-budget Bollywood projects, Jisshu said, “If I see a big-budget film, say a Sanjay Leela Bhansali film, one song will take eight to ten days. Wahan pe hum log 10 din mein 60 percent film khatam kar denge. So yeah, that’s the only difference, the money part.”

The presence of Bengali talent in Bollywood was also pointed out.

He said, “There are a lot of Bengalis who are working in Bollywood right now. There are so many technicians, so many DOPs. Sudeep Sarkar is there who works with Sanjay Leela Bhansali and so many more.”

He further emphasised, “You talk about the music directors, Pritam is there, Shantanu Moitra is there. So there are so many Bengalis here. Talent-wise, technician-wise, there is no difference. It’s only the money part that is the major difference between Bollywood and Bengali cinema.”

On the professional front, Jisshu Sengupta is set to be a part of Bhooth Bangla, directed by Priyadarshan.

The film also stars Akshay Kumar, Rajpal Yadav, Paresh Rawal, Tabu and Wamiqa Gabbi. The movie is slated to release on April 10.

–IANS

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