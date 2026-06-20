Jharkhand T20 League: Koylanchal Super Kings move to top spot, Santhal Strikers climb to fifth in standings

Ranchi, June 20 (IANS) Koylanchal Super Kings and Santhal Strikers secured two crucial points on Day 10 of the Jharkhand T20 Cricket League 2026 at the Jharkhand State Cricket Association (JSCA) International Stadium in Ranchi on Friday.

While the Super Kings defeated the Dhanbad Diamonds via the VJD method to reclaim the top spot on the points table, the Santhal Strikers' clinical performance shocked the Chota Nagpur Royals, propelling them to fifth place.

In the afternoon fixture, persistent rain reduced the match to 17 overs per side. Electing to bowl first, the Koylanchal Super Kings restricted the Dhanbad Diamonds to 151/7, courtesy of an exceptional spell by Player of the Match Junaid Ashraf, who returned figures of 3/19. For the Diamonds, Ram Raushan Sharan anchored the innings with a well-made 45 off 33 balls, while Bisesh Dutta provided explosive acceleration with a 24-ball 44.

Following a recalculation via the VJD method, a mathematical system used in Indian domestic cricket as an alternative to the DLS method, the Super Kings comfortably chased down their revised target of 150 runs. They cruised to 151/3 in just 15.4 overs, winning by seven wickets with 8 balls to spare, spearheaded by Lakshya’s 49 off 34 balls and an unbeaten 29* off 15 balls from Robin Minz.

The evening encounter saw the Chota Nagpur Royals’ decision to bat first backfire completely as they were bowled out for a meagre 128 on the final ball of their innings. MD Nazim Siddiqui and Himanshu Kumar Gupta top-scored with identical contributions of 23 runs each, but they found no momentum against a disciplined bowling attack.

For the Santhal Strikers, Player of the Match Manishi was the wrecker-in-chief, claiming brilliant figures of 4/23, while Shadab Hussain (2/20) and Anmol Raj (2/26) picked up two wickets apiece.

Chasing a modest 129 for victory, the Strikers' batters absolutely tore into the opposition bowling, reaching 129/3 in just 13.1 overs. A fiery 38 off 17 balls from Vivek Kumar and an aggressive 33 off 16 balls by Kumar Suraj ensured a comprehensive seven-wicket win with 41 balls to spare, leaving Chandan Kumar Mukhi’s spell of 2/10 as the only silver lining for the Royals.

On June 20, 2026, the Jharkhand T20 Cricket League action continues with another exciting double-header at the JSCA International Stadium Complex. The afternoon fixture will see the Dhanbad Diamonds clash with the Jamshedpur Steelers at 1:00 PM. While the Diamonds are playing for pride with only mathematically minute chances of qualifying, the Steelers will look for a comfortable win to seal their semi-final spot.

This will be followed by a high-stakes evening battle at 6:30 PM between the Ranchi Titans and the table-toppers Koylanchal Super Kings. With both teams heavily armed and in stellar form, this prime-time encounter promises a fierce and direct battle for the ultimate top spot on the points table.

--IANS

bsk/