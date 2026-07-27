Jharkhand HC pulls up probe agencies in missing girl case, summons CBI officer

Ranchi, July 27 (IANS) The Jharkhand High Court on Monday once again expressed strong displeasure over the slow progress in the investigation into the disappearance of a teenage girl from Bokaro, who has been missing for nearly six years.

After reviewing the case records and the current status of the probe, the court directed the Superintendent of Police (SP) of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to appear in person before it. The matter will be heard again on Tuesday at 2.15 p.m.

During the hearing before a division bench comprising Justice Sujit Narayan Prasad and Justice Sanjay Prasad, both the CID and the CBI presented updates on the investigation.

Closely examining the progress made so far, the evidence collected, and the steps taken by the investigating agencies, the court sought an explanation as to why the missing girl has not been traced despite six years having elapsed and what concrete measures are being undertaken to take the investigation to its logical conclusion.

Considering the seriousness of the case, the bench directed the CBI SP to personally appear at the next hearing and apprise the court of the progress made and the future course of action.

The case pertains to the Pindrajora police station area of Bokaro district, where a 14-year-old girl went missing on October 16, 2020.

A supervision report prepared after the FIR was registered had treated the incident as a case of abduction. The girl's bicycle, slippers, and books were recovered from near the spot where she disappeared.

However, after investigators failed to obtain any concrete leads for a prolonged period, her family approached the Jharkhand High Court through a habeas corpus petition.

During the earlier hearing on July 2, the High Court had made the CBI a respondent in the case and directed it to participate in the investigation. The court asked the CBI and the CID to carry out the probe in coordination and utilise the CBI’s technical expertise and resources in solving the case.

During the proceedings, the CID informed the court that an e-KYC matching exercise had identified a girl in Bihar’s Gopalganj district whose facial features showed around a 90 per cent resemblance to the missing teenager.

However, fingerprint verification and other identity-related details did not match, preventing confirmation of her identity.

The High Court has on earlier occasions also voiced concern over delays in the investigation.

--IANS

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