March 27, 2026 5:14 PM हिंदी

Jewar residents exhilarated ahead of Noida International Airport's inauguration by PM Modi

Jewar residents exhilarated ahead of Noida International Airport's inauguration by PM Modi

Greater Noida (Uttar Pradesh), March 27 (IANS) Residents of Jewar in Uttar Pradesh expressed their happiness with the Noida International Airport, scheduled to be inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday. The residents hoped for new employment opportunities in the coming days and credited farmers for playing a major role in the project.

Speaking to IANS, Amit Rathi, a resident of Greater Noida, said, "This airport was essential for the development of this region. New schemes and employment opportunities will come up due to this. When an airport comes up, new companies also arrive in that place and by default we will have more employment opportunities. Also since there is cargo facility at the airport, the manufacturing sector will get a boost."

"We are proud that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is coming here to inaugurate the airport," he added.

Another resident of Greater Noida emphasised on the role of farmers in the project.

"The farmers had a huge role to play in the building and development of the airport as they have given their lands for the project," he said.

He said, "This airport will benefit people from Western Uttar Pradesh as well as National Capital Region (NCR). People here will also get employment. The place has seen progress after the airport came up. The price of the land has also increased."

Meanwhile, heavy security has been deployed near the airport as part of preparations for the inauguration event. Arrangements are also underway at the venue of the public meeting, scheduled to be addressed by PM Modi.

BJP's MLA from Jewar, Dhirendra Singh spoke to IANS regarding PM Modi's schedule for the inauguration.

"According to the information received so far, PM Modi will land in Jewar around 10:30 AM. From there he will reach the terminal building (of Noida International airport)," he said.

He further said, "He (PM Modi) will inspect the security measures, boarding passes and other arrangements for passengers. PM Modi will then watch the presentation of the cargo airport. Then around 11:30-12 PM he will reach the venue of the rally which has been made near the terminal. There he will address the crowd."

Dhirendra Singh also elaborated about the latest facilities at the Noida International Airport.

He said, "It is a greenfield airport. The system built inside the terminal has latest face recognition technology for security purposes. This will reduce the time taken for security checks. Overall, facilities have been made for passengers so that they can complete their formalities in a short duration."

He claimed that the terminal building has been made in such a way so that it uses "minimum energy during the day and in fact uses solar energy."

Singh added that the runway of the airport will also be inaugurated on March 28.

--IANS

cg/rad

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