May 26, 2026 1:07 PM हिंदी

Jennifer Lopez rings in Memorial Day with poolside fun, cocktails, and people she loves

Jennifer Lopez rings in Memorial Day with poolside fun, cocktails, and people she loves

Mumbai, May 26 (IANS) Sharing a glimpse into her perfectly laid-back Memorial Day celebrations, singer-actress Jennifer Lopez shared that she spent quality time with people she loves, sipping cocktails by the poolside.

Lopez took to Instagram, where she shared a string of images from Memorial Day, which is a federal holiday that honours US military personnel who died while serving. The weekend leading up to it is also widely recognized as the unofficial start of the summer season.

The “International Love” hitmaker shared a gamut of images, which included Lopez in a dress, then soaking up some sun by the poolside in a bikini, and spending some quality time with her family.

“Spending the day with the people I love. Happy Memorial Day, everybody,” she wrote as the caption.

Lopez had earlier spoken about being “happy” as she returns to her ‘rom-com era’ with her upcoming film Office Romance. She shared a few “never before seen” moments from her the 2002 film “Maid In Manhattan,” a romantic comedy.

“Some never before seen BTS on the set of Maid in Manhattan by the incredible @BarryWetcher. So many feelings! Such wonderful memories! And now with Office Romance, I am back in my RomCom era. It’s OUR Happy Era!!! @SonyPictures #RevolutionStudios @egt239.”

Maid in Manhattan was based on a story by John Hughes. It stars Jennifer Lopez, Ralph Fiennes, and Natasha Richardson. In the film, a hotel maid and a high-profile politician fall in love. The film was a box office success.

It followed the story of a struggling singer-mother named Marisa Ventura, who works as a maid at a luxury hotel in the Big Apple to make ends meet. However, after trying on a designer coat of a guest, she is mistaken for a wealthy politician who falls in love with her.

Office Romance is an upcoming American romantic comedy film directed by Ol Parker. It also stars Brett Goldstein, Betty Gilpin, Edward James Olmos, Bradley Whitford, Amy Sedaris, Tony Hale and Rick Hoffman, among many others.

--IANS

dc/

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