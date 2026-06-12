June 12, 2026 6:10 AM हिंदी

Jennifer Lawrence to star in rom-com ‘One Month Mark’

Jennifer Lawrence to star in rom-com ‘One Month Mark’

Los Angeles, June 12 (IANS) Hollywood actress Jennifer Lawrence is set to deliver in front of the camera once again. The actress will be next seen in the romantic comedy ‘One Month Mark’.

The Oscar-winning actress will star in the film based on a spec script by writer, director, and performer Sophie Fleur de Bruijn, reports ‘Variety’.

The logline reads, “She has never made it past a month in a relationship. He has never gone longer than a month without one”.

The film is set to be produced by Apple Studios, Chernin Entertainment’s David Ready, Brady Fujikawa and Peter Chernin will serve as producers.

As per ‘Variety’, in addition to starring in the film, Jennifer Lawrence and her producing partner Justine Ciarrocchi will produce for Excellent Cadaver. De Bruijn will executive produce.

The project is Lawrence’s fourth Apple Original Film following ‘What Happens at Night’, directed by Martin Scorsese and also starring Leonardo DiCaprio, which just wrapped filming. Lawrence also served as star and producer of ‘Causeway’, and producer on the Peabody-winning documentary, ‘Bread & Roses’.

The project also marks de Bruijn’s second collaboration with Apple following ‘Early Action’, her first feature, which Apple Original Films scored the rights to last year. That film is currently in development with Kevin Walsh and The Walsh Company set to produce under their first-look deal with Apple.

Earlier, the actress has explained why she prefers filming intimate scenes with strangers, rather than friends or long-time colleagues.

During an appearance at 92NY, the actress said, "It was actually easier that way because Rob and I did not know each other, which is kind of better, you know? Like in ‘Hunger Games’, like me and Josh Hutcherson would have to kiss and that's like …Imagine it”.

“You know, it's weirder and so yeah, doing it with a stranger is preferable”, she added.

--IANS

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