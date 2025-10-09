October 09, 2025 7:10 PM हिंदी

Jennifer Aniston sheds light on her secret struggle of 20 years

Jennifer Aniston sheds light on her secret struggle of 20 years

Los Angeles, Oct 9 (IANS) Hollywood actress Jennifer Aniston, who is known for her role of Rachel Green in the iconic American sitcom ‘Friends’, has opened up on her health struggle which went on for over 2 decades.

The actress shared that she spent 20 years secretly trying to have a baby, reports ‘Female First UK’.

The 56-year-old actress has hit out at the "false narrative" that she decided against having children because she is a "workaholic".

Speaking to the November issue of Harper's Bazaar UK, she said, "They didn’t know my story, or what I’d been going through over the past 20 years to try to pursue a family, because I don’t go out there and tell them my medical woes”.

She further mentioned, “That’s not anybody’s business. But there comes a point when you can’t not hear it, the narrative about how I won’t have a baby, won’t have a family, because I’m selfish, a workaholic. It does affect me – I’m just a human being. We’re all human beings. That’s why I thought, ‘What the hell?’”.

As per ‘Female First UK’, the ‘Friends’ star decided to first speak out about her unsuccessful IVF treatment to help others.

She explained, "I knew a lot of women at the time who were trying to have kids, who were dealing with IVF. So it did feel like it was not only for myself, but for any women who were struggling with the same issue”.

Despite being hurt by rumours about her personal life over the years, The Morning Show actress has largely tried to let nature take its course.

She said, "The older I get, the less I care about correcting a narrative, because it will happen eventually. The news cycle is so fast, it just goes away. Of course, there are times when I feel that sense of justice, when something has been said that isn’t true and I need to right the wrong. And then I think, do I really? My family knows my truth, my friends know my truth”.

In 2022, Jennifer revealed she had undergone unsuccessful IVF treatment, while she wished she'd frozen her eggs earlier.

--IANS

aa/

LATEST NEWS

Bangladesh: Four more people die of dengue, death toll in 2025 reaches 224 (File image)

Bangladesh: Four more people die of dengue, death toll in 2025 reaches 224

Gujarat CM unveils ‘regional economic master plan’ for 6 economic regions

Gujarat CM unveils ‘regional economic master plan’ for 6 economic regions

Khalistan issue flagged again during talks between PM Modi and Starmer: Foreign Secretary

Khalistan issue flagged again during talks between PM Modi and Starmer: Foreign Secretary

Biomedical Research Career Programme to bridge regional disparities, promote women scientists: Govt

Biomedical Research Career Programme to bridge regional disparities, promote women scientists: Govt

‘Together we soar to greater heights’: Army, IAF celebrate 93rd Air Force Day in Arunachal

‘Together we soar to greater heights’: Army, IAF celebrate 93rd Air Force Day in Arunachal

Budget travel in Kerala: Exploring heritage, hills and beaches under Rs 10,000

Budget travel in Kerala: Exploring heritage, hills and beaches under Rs 10,000

‘Full freedom to crush enemies’: HM Amit Shah reviews J&K’s security situation (Photo: @AmitShah/X)

‘Full freedom to crush enemies’: HM Amit Shah reviews J&K’s security situation

‘Mad Max’ director bats for AI, says, ‘it's here to stay and change things’

‘Mad Max’ director bats for AI, says, ‘it's here to stay and change things’

Gujarat: Auto manufacturing output jumps 22 times in 15 years

Gujarat: Auto manufacturing output jumps 22 times in 15 years

Journey towards becoming an Islamist state: Dhaka regime starts sending Bangladesh Armed Forces to slaughterhouse (File image)

Journey towards becoming an Islamist state: Dhaka regime starts sending Bangladesh Armed Forces to slaughterhouse