Mamta Kulkarni recalls how Salman Khan, SRK escaped dance steps in ‘Karan Arjun’, made her perform solo

Mumbai, March 18 (IANS) Actress Mamta Kulkarni recently shared a humorous anecdote about shooting for the superhit movie, Karan Arjun.

She further revealed how her co-stars Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan cleverly avoided dancing in a song that was originally choreographed for all three of them, making her perform solo.

Mamta spoke about the incident while appearing as a guest on the cooking reality show Celebrity Laughter Chefs, hosted by comedian Bharti Singh along with celebrity chef Harpal Singh Sokhi.

During the episode, comedian Krushna Abhishek asked Mamta about working with Shah Rukh and Salman in Karan Arjun.

Recalling the shoot, the actress revealed how the two megastars ended up making her perform the dance sequence alone.

Mamta said, “There was a song where the choreography was actually planned for Salman, Shah Rukh and me. But somehow both of them managed to shift the entire focus on me.”

Mamta revealed that the choreographer, Masterji, had initially told her that she was not needed in the song and that it would feature only Salman and Shah Rukh.

“Hearing that, I happily went back to my room and relaxed, thinking that I didn’t have any shot that day," said Mamta.

"But after some time, there was a knock on my door. It was Masterji. He told me that Salman and Shah Rukh had convinced him, saying, ‘You should choreograph the song on Mamta instead. We won’t be able to dance properly to it. Mamta will perform it much better and the song will suit her more.’

She added, “Saying this, both of them relaxed while I had to come back and do the entire dance. I ended up performing the whole song, and that too in one shot, one take.”

Her candid revelation left everyone on the show laughing as she recalled the fun moments from the film’s shoot.

Talking about Mamta Kulkarni, one of the popular actresses of the 1990s, Mamta made her Bollywood debut with Tirangaa and went on to feature in several hit films including Krantiveer, Baazi and Sabse Bada Khiladi.

She was widely known for her glamourous screen presence and chartbuster songs during the 90s era of Bollywood.

Talking about the movie Karan Arjun, it released in 1995, and was directed by Rakesh Roshan.

It starred Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan, Mamta Kulkarni, Kajol and Rakhee Gulzar in key roles.

The film was a major commercial success and remains one of the most iconic Bollywood films of the 1990s, and is still remembered for its iconic dialogues, songs and storyline.

–IANS

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