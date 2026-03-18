March 18, 2026 12:29 PM हिंदी

Senegal calls CAF ruling on AFCON final ‘unfair and unacceptable, set to file an appeal before CAS

Senegal calls CAF ruling on AFCON final ‘unfair and unacceptable, set to file an appeal before CAS

Dakar, March 18 (IANS) The Senegalese Football Federation (FSF) has denounced the ruling by the Confederation of African Football (CAF) over their Africa Cup of Nations clash against Morocco and decided to initiate an appeal procedure before the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) in Lausanne.

The controversy stems from Match No. 52 of the AFCON 2025 in Morocco, where a complaint during the game triggered disciplinary proceedings. While the CAF’s disciplinary board had earlier ruled in Senegal’s favour, that decision was overturned by the CAF’s appeals committee.

Senegal had beaten Morocco 1-0 in the January 18 AFCON final, but the match was marred by controversy when Senegal's players refused to continue after Morocco was awarded a stoppage-time penalty with the score level. Play resumed after a 17-minute delay. Brahim Diaz's penalty was saved before Pape Gueye scored the winner for Senegal in extra time.

The CAF Appeals Board sided with the Royal Moroccan Football Federation (FRMF), stating that Morocco’s right to be heard had not been respected in the initial proceedings. The appeal board ruled that Senegal had breached Articles 82 and 84 of the tournament regulations. As a result, the match was awarded to Morocco as a 3-0 forfeit victory.

In response to the CAF Appeals Committee decison, the Senegalese Football Federation has labelled the decision “unfair, unprecedented and unacceptable,” warning that it undermines the credibility of African football.

"The Senegalese Football Federation denounces an unfair, unprecedented and unacceptable decision that discredits African football. To defend its rights and the interests of Senegalese football, the Federation will initiate, as soon as possible, an appeal procedure before the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) in Lausanne," it said in a statement.

"The FSF reaffirms its unwavering commitment to the values ​​of integrity and sporting justice, and will keep the public informed of the follow-up to this matter.

--IANS

bc/

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