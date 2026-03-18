'Dhurandhar' actor Vikramm Bhambri reveals the best quality of Aditya Dhar: He gives room...

Mumbai, March 18 (IANS) As movie buffs eagerly await the release of "Dhurandhar 2", actor Vikramm Bhambri, who is seen as Shakeel Commando in Aditya Dhar’s blockbuster "Dhurandhar" claimed that the second instalment in the franchise will end up breaking all records, calling it a 'Ghatak' period.

Praising Dhar for his eye for detail, Bhambri shared, ”As a newcomer in this industry, having seen how Aditya Sir has taken the minutest things into consideration right from the culture, the language, the looks, people, and place, I am simply awestruck with the attention to detail in his work. I’m a true believer that Dhurandhar 2 will create history across the globe. Dhurandhar 2 will be GHATAK period.”

Bhambri said that Dhar is a true visionary and a mastermind.

Revealing the best quality of the filmmaker, according to him, he added, "If an actor wants to play his / her character in a certain way, he gives room to the actor to play. He is aware of what he wants in the scene and yet allows actors to add some flavor to it (if it matches the scene). That’s really one of many remarkable characteristics of Aditya Sir as a Director."

Bhambri admitted that "Dhurandhar" laid an exponential path for him in the industry, turning him from an ‘Unknown’ to the ‘Recognized’.

"It has taken an ordinary guy from the audition room to the silver screen."

Explaining the fundamental ways in which 'Dhurandhar' and 'Dhurandhar 2' have turned out to be turning points in his career, he said that they have helped establish his credibility as an actor, provided the ultimate training ground, and also expanded his horizon of possibilities in the industry.

"In the industry, this movie has given me “stamp of approval” that usually takes years to build. I’m humbled and grateful to the Higher Power, the blessings and wishes of my family and friends. With Dhurandhar as a strong foundation, I am looking forward to the upcoming opportunities to demonstrate my craft and deliver even more impactful performances," concluded Bhambri.

--IANS

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