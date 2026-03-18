NSW rope in ex-Australia wicketkeeper Brad Haddin as new men’s head coach

New Delhi, March 18 (IANS) Former Australia wicketkeeper Brad Haddin has been named the new head coach of New South Wales (NSW). The 48-year-old replaces Greg Shipperd, whose stint ended early despite having a year remaining on his contract.

Haddin, whose decorated career as a wicketkeeper batter for Australia, NSW and the Sydney Sixers earned him Cricket NSW Life Member status in 2024, will commence in the role in June. His appointment signifies a return to the state setup more than ten years after his last appearance for the Blues in November 2014.

Haddin, brings international coaching experience, having served as an assistant and fielding coach for Australia under Darren Lehmann and Justin Langer, will oversee all aspects of the Blues program, building on the strong foundations in place to embed a distinctive playing style, develop First-Class and Australian players and challenge for further titles.

“NSW cricket has been an integral part of my life and to rejoin the fold as Blues head coach is a proud moment for myself and my family. I am looking forward to working with our current crop of talented players to bring back an aura to NSW cricket and to have a team with a formidable and distinctive style of play we can all be proud of. Wearing the baggy blue was incredibly special and gave me some of the greatest memories of my career,” Haddin said in an NSW statement.

Haddin’s appointment as NSW Head Coach will see him pull on a Blues uniform for the first time in almost 12 years, having last represented the state in November 2014 during his final summer of First-Class and List-A cricket.

Lee Germon, Cricket NSW CEO, said, “I am delighted to welcome Brad Haddin back to Cricket NSW to drive our Blues program forward and challenge for further titles. Brad is a highly regarded coach with experience at international and franchise level, plus a deep understanding of the NSW way of playing.

Haddin is currently part of Ricky Ponting’s coaching staff at Punjab Kings in the Indian Premier League (IPL) and has also worked with Sunrisers Hyderabad, alongside maintaining a presence in the media as a pundit.

While Haddin will lead the Blues, his duties will not extend to the Big Bash League sides Sydney Sixers or Sydney Thunder. Both franchises are in the process of appointing new head coaches after parting ways with Greg Shipperd and Trevor Bayliss, with James Hopes and Shane Watson among those linked to the vacancies.

--IANS

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