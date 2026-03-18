Govt extends ALMM framework to solar ingots, wafers; effective from June 1, 2028

New Delhi, March 18 (IANS) The government on Wednesday extended the Approved List of Models and Manufacturers (ALMM) framework to include solar ingots and wafers, with the new norms set to come into effect from June 1, 2028.

The Ministry of New and Renewable Energy (MNRE) has introduced ALMM List-III for ingots and wafers, expanding mandatory domestic sourcing requirements beyond modules and cells to upstream components of the solar value chain.

The ministry said "grandfathering provisions" have been included to protect projects already under implementation.

Union Minister for New and Renewable Energy, Pralhad Joshi, said the move will strengthen domestic solar manufacturing, reduce import dependence and improve supply chain resilience.

In a post on X, he said the expansion of the ALMM framework to include ingots and wafers marks a decisive step towards building a self-reliant solar ecosystem and will help position India as a strong global player in renewable energy.

Under the new framework, all projects, including those under net metering and open access, will be required to use ALMM-listed wafers from the effective date.

A cut-off date has been set at seven days after the publication of the initial ALMM List-III for wafers. Bids submitted after this date under Section 63 of the Electricity Act, 2003 must specify the use of ALMM-compliant wafers.

The initial list will be issued only after at least three independent manufacturers, with a combined capacity of 15 GW, are operational to ensure adequate domestic supply.

Manufacturers seeking inclusion in ALMM List-III for wafers will also be required to have equivalent ingot manufacturing capacity.

The ministry said that from June 2028, ALMM List-I (solar modules) will include only those modules manufactured using ALMM-listed cells and wafers, while separate provisions will be maintained for existing projects.

It added that the order does not affect existing Domestic Content Requirement (DCR) provisions.

Wafers are a key intermediate component in solar manufacturing, and India currently relies significantly on imports in this segment.

The government said the move is expected to boost domestic manufacturing, improve supply chain security, and support employment generation in the sector.

--IANS

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