Jeev Milkha closes strongly to finish tied 7th at PGA Seniors Championship

Aberdeen, Aug 10 (IANS) Indian golf veteran Jeev Milkha Singh produced one of his better performances of the season, finishing tied seventh at the 2026 Staysure PGA Seniors Championship at Trump International Golf Links in Aberdeen.

The 54-year-old carded rounds of 76, 71, 69 and 70 to finish at two-under for the tournament, overcoming a modest start to flourish over the weekend and secure a top-10 finish against a strong senior field.

Jeev began the final round with two bogeys in his opening five holes but responded impressively on the back nine. He made birdies on the sixth, 10th, 13th, 15th and 17th holes, with a bogey on the 16th the only blemish during an otherwise productive stretch.

His 69 in the third round had also featured five birdies on the back nine, setting up the strong finish. The improved scoring came as conditions eased after particularly challenging, windy weather earlier in the week.

Jeev's performance adds another notable result to a busy season in which he has competed across multiple circuits, including the IGPL in India, Asian Tour, European Senior Tour and Japan Senior Tour. He also won an IGPL title in Colombo last season.

South African Darren Fichardt claimed the title by five shots, finishing at 12-under after closing with a four-under 68. The victory was particularly satisfying for the five-time DP World Tour winner, who had lost last year's championship to Bo Van Pelt in a playoff.

“I was thinking about it last night. It just slipped out of my hands last year,” said the five-time DP World Tour winner.

The tournament provided a demanding test of links golf, with strong winds and rain making Saturday particularly difficult before calmer conditions allowed scoring to improve on the final day.

Peter Baker produced the round of the tournament, firing a seven-under 65 to establish a new course record and climb to four-under, finishing tied fourth alongside Johan Edfors. Two-time Ryder Cup player David Howell was sixth at three-under, while 2005 US Open champion Michael Campbell shared seventh with Jeev at two-under.

India's other entrant, Jyoti Randhawa, missed the cut after rounds of 74 and 79. The Staysure Legends Tour now moves towards the Staysure English Legends at Chart Hills Golf Club from August 28 to 30.

--IANS

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