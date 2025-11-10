Jeetendra slips and falls on the ground at Zarine Khan's prayer meet

Mumbai Nov 10 (IANS) Bollywood veteran superstar Jeetendra marked his presence at the prayer meet of veteran actor Sanjay Khan’s wife, Zarine Khan, on November 10.

The 85-year-old actor, who very gently got out of his car and smiled at the paparazzi present at the venue, further tripped over a step and fell on the ground. The onlookers, security and a few photographers were seen rushing to his rescue. In a video clip shot by IANS, the veteran superstar can be seen missing a step and falling flat on the ground.

The actor, who escaped without any injuries, was further seen standing up on his own and giggling over his own fall. Jeetendra was also seen quickly interacting with the photographers who captured his fall.

Talking about Zarine Khan, for the uninitiated, the star wife and mother of actor Zayed Khan passed away on 7 November. The news had sent shockwaves through the entire Bollywood fraternity.

As soon as the news broke out, Bollywood celebrities were seen headed straight to Zayed’s house to offer their final respects to his mother. Zarine was 81 years old. As per reports, Zarine Khan passed away peacefully on November 7, with her family and loved ones beside her. Actor Jackie Shroff, Bollywood stars Bobby Deol, Sonal Chauhan, and Bhagysahree, director Madhur Bhandarkar, and many others were seen marking their presence at Zayed’s house to bid his mother a final goodbye.

For the uninitiated, Zarine Khan was the wife of actor Sanjay Khan and mother of Sussanne Khan, Farah Khan Ali, and Simone Arora, along with Zayed. She was also the former mother-in-law of Bollywood superstar Hrithik Roshan, who had married her daughter Sussanne in the early 2000s.

