JD(U) to review MLC election performance on Nov 5, set to take action against rebels

Patna, Oct 29 (IANS) While the victory in the Patna Graduates' constituency has certainly brought some relief to the Janata Dal(United), the party is now set to review its defeat in three other seats.

A review meeting has been convened by the JD(U) for November 5.

The party's National Working President, Sanjay Jha, stated that strict action will be taken against the rebels following this review.

Addressing reporters in Patna on Thursday, Jha clarified the motive behind the strict disciplinary action, highlighting the party’s resolve to maintain internal order and outline its organisational roadmap.

Explaining the rationale behind the expulsion, Sanjay Jha stated that Anant Singh’s conduct had generated widespread internal chaos within the JD(U).

Following explicit directives from JD(U) National President and former Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, the party unanimously resolved to revoke Singh's primary membership for six years.

"Anant Singh’s continuous involvement in anti-party activities left us with no choice," Jha affirmed.

"The unanimous decision to expel him was executed under the orders of National President Nitish Kumar," he said.

During the Patna Graduates' constituency seat election, Anant Singh actively campaigned against JD(U) candidate Neeraj Kumar, extending full support to 'Jan Suraaj' candidate Anuj Singh.

Beyond the expulsion, the JD(U) has formally petitioned the Bihar Assembly Speaker to revoke Singh’s legislative membership.

Additionally, the 'Minister of State' status previously held by Singh's wife, Neelam Devi, has been rescinded.

Despite internal resistance, JD(U) candidate Neeraj Kumar emerged victorious in the Patna Graduates' constituency following a tightly contested race.

Congratulating the party cadres, Jha remarked, "NDA workers have demonstrated their strength in this election by standing united. We congratulate all our hard-working leaders and workers."

However, the overall Legislative Council election results across the Teachers' and Graduates' constituencies delivered a mixed outcome for the governing party, with JD(U) losing three of the four contested seats.

Reflecting on the results, Jha expressed disappointment regarding the lack of support from the teaching community despite the extensive developmental initiatives undertaken by Nitish Kumar's administration.

To address these setbacks, the party has scheduled a comprehensive review meeting on November 5 to analyse the electoral losses and refine its local strategies.

Jha launched a sharp attack against the Congress party, questioning its scheduled protest on November 1.

He pointed out the irony in Congress demanding a return to paper ballots while simultaneously suffering a complete rout in the recent Legislative Council elections.

"In both Bihar and Karnataka, Congress failed to retain even its sitting seats," Jha remarked.

"What explanation will they offer to the Election Commission now? It is evident that the public simply does not favour them," Jha said.

He further accused opposition leaders of attempting to incite nationwide instability out of frustration over Prime Minister Narendra Modi's consecutive electoral mandates.

"The public has trusted PM Modi three times, and Congress cannot digest this fact. In collusion with anarchic elements -- drawing inspiration from chaotic unrest seen in France and Bangladesh -- they are actively attempting to spread chaos across the nation.

Earlier in the day, Jha presided over an organisational meeting at the JD(U) state headquarters, attended by State President Umesh Kushwaha and several district presidents.

The party leadership resolved to observe 'Good Governance Day' (Sushasan Diwas) on November 26.

A grand event is slated to take place in Patna, for which the party has begun formulating an extensive outreach strategy.

--IANS

ajk/dpb