Jaya Prada prays at the Kamakhya Temple, wishes for happiness & prosperity

Mumbai, May 03 (IANS) Veteran actress Jaya Prada visited the famous Kamakhya Temple in Guwahati, Assam, on Sunday.

The yesteryear actress took to her official Instagram handle and uploaded a string of photos from her religious visit. She opted for an orange ethnic wear for her temple visit. The pictures had Jaya Prada posing outside the temple premises with a pooja ki thali in her hand.

"Today I got the privilege of visiting the holy Dham of Maa Kamakhya Devi Temple. Mother's boundless grace and divine energy filled the mind with peace, strength and renewed inspiration (sic)", read the caption on the post.

Jaya Prada shared that she prayed to Maa Kamakhya to shower her blessings on everyone, bringing happiness and prosperity to all.

She added, "This is my prayer to Maa Kamakhya that she shower her blessings on all and give happiness, prosperity and happiness in life."

Kamakhya Temple, situated at the Nilachal hills in Guwahati, Assam, is dedicated to the goddess Kamakhya.

The temple also acts as the site of the Ambubachi Mela, an annual festival that celebrates the menstruation of the goddess.

On the professional front, Jaya Prada will next be a part of the forthcoming patriotic travel-love drama “JAI HIND JAI SIND - A Love story", which has been made under the direction of Indrajit Lankesh.

Besides Jaya Prada, the project will also see some power-packed performances from Mahesh Manjrekar, Zarina Wahab, Vikram Kochhar, Upasna Singh, and Amit Behl, along with others.

Backed under the banner of Sammy’s Entertainment, the movie has been set against the backdrop of the rich, cultural tapestry of Sindh.

"Jai Hind, Jai Sindh" is likely to delve deep into the historical and emotional landscape of India's Partition. The drama aims to shed light on the unique experiences of the Sindhi community.

--IANS

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