Jay Shah reaffirms commitment to Sri Lanka Cricket after meeting Sri Lanka's President

New Delhi, June 19 (IANS) ICC chairman Jay Shah met Sri Lanka's President Anura Kumara Dissanayake on Friday and discussed the current state of cricket in the island nation, with a focus on expanding opportunities for emerging players, strengthening grassroots and youth development programmes, and using the sport as a catalyst for social impact and economic growth.

In a post on social media, Shah described the meeting as a privilege and highlighted Sri Lanka's enduring contribution to world cricket.

"It was a privilege to meet His Excellency President @anuradisanayake today and discuss the current status of cricket in Sri Lanka. Our discussions focused on increasing opportunities for emerging players, supporting grassroots and youth development programmes, and leveraging cricket as a vehicle for social impact and economic growth.

"We also exchanged views on the role Sri Lanka continues to play in hosting major international events and contributing to the global development of our sport. Sri Lanka holds a special place in the history of cricket, and I look forward to working closely with all stakeholders to further strengthen the game and create new opportunities for future generations. My sincere thanks to His Excellency for his time and unwavering support for cricket," Jay Shah posted on X.

The meeting between ICC chairman Jay Shah and Sri Lankan President Anura Kumara Dissanayake comes at a delicate time for the country's cricket environment. Concerns are rising within the ICC about the appointment of an interim committee to manage Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC).

Sri Lanka's Sports Minister Sunil Kumar Gamage set up the interim committee in late April to oversee the board's affairs. This committee replaced the executive committee elected in 2025 and led by Shammi Silva, whose term was supposed to last until May next year. This change has raised questions within the ICC, which believes that government involvement in member boards goes against its rules on the independence of national cricket organisations.

The interim committee hoped to gain an open-ended mandate from the ICC to carry out reforms, including writing a new constitution for Sri Lanka Cricket. Silva and his officials later resigned, reportedly at the request of President Dissanayake, who was unhappy with how the administration was running.

--IANS

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