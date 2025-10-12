Jay Shah praises Mithali Raj as ACA unveils Stand in her name, Gate for Raavi Kalpana in Vizag (Ld)

Visakhapatnam, Oct 12 (IANS) ICC Chairman Jay Shah noted their contribution to the sport as the Andhra Cricket Association (ACA) on Sunday paid a glowing tribute to two of the state’s most accomplished women cricketers — Mithali Raj and Raavi Kalpana — by naming a stand and a gate after them respectively at the ACA–VDCA Cricket Stadium.

The inauguration ceremony of the stand and gate was held on Sunday, just before the start of India's crucial Women's ODI World Cup match against Australia.

Speaking on the occasion, ICC Chairman Jay Shah said, “I congratulate the Andhra Government and ACA for this commendable gesture. Mithali Raj’s journey and her achievements resonate across the cricketing world, so naming a stand after her is a befitting tribute to her legacy. I am also confident that this gesture will galvanise support for women’s Cricket in the region, inspire more young girls to take up the sport, and motivate emerging Cricketers to strive for higher levels of excellence,” he added.

The inauguration was carried out by Minister for IT, Electronics, RTG, and HRD (Andhra Pradesh), Nara Lokesh, in the presence of ICC Chairman Jay Shah, ACA President Kesineni Sivanath, and several dignitaries from the cricketing fraternity.

The momentous occasion was also graced by ICC CEO Sanjog Gupta, Cricket Australia Chairman Mike Baird, and CEO Todd Greenberg. In addition, BCCI President Mithun Manhas, Secretary Devajit Saikia, and Joint Secretary Prabhtej Bhatia were among those present.

Mithali Raj, India’s most celebrated woman cricketer, is the leading run-getter in women’s international cricket with 10,868 runs across formats, including seven centuries and 85 fifties. Having made her international debut in 1999, Mithali led India to two ODI World Cup finals and remains the only Indian woman to have captained the national side in more than 150 ODIs. Her illustrious career, spanning 23 years, is a testament to her excellence, consistency, and trailblazing role in shaping women’s cricket in India.

The Minister presented Mithali with a limited edition Handcrafted Silver Cricket Ball embossed with the ACA logo.

Unveiling the Mithali Raj Stand and Raavi Kalpana Gate, Nara Lokesh said, “Mithali Raj is not just a name but an institution in Indian cricket. She has been a true trailblazer and a role model for millions of young girls who dream of donning the Indian colours. It is a matter of immense pride for Andhra Pradesh that a stand at the ACA–VDCA Stadium will forever bear her name. The Andhra Government has stood true to its commitment of honouring one of the greatest cricketers our country has ever produced. I would like to see hundreds of Mithalis emerge from our state and serve the nation with the same dedication and distinction that she has shown for 23 years.”

A stand in the name of Mithali at the ACA–VDCA Stadium is testimony to the global growth of the game as well as how women’s cricket has taken over in India. The advent of the Women’s Premier League (WPL) and equal match fees for men’s and women’s senior national teams have made the game a financially viable profession. The ICC has also been taking strides toward pay parity, and the ongoing edition boasts a higher prize money pool compared to the 2023 men’s 50-over World Cup.

Responding to the honour, Mithali Raj said, “It is a true honour and privilege to have a stand named after me at Vizag. My heartfelt gratitude to the Andhra Government, the Andhra Cricket Association, and its office bearers for bestowing this recognition upon me.

"Vizag has always held a special place in my journey. It is where I spent countless hours honing my skills, learning the game, and growing into the cricketer and person I am today. To see how far women’s cricket has come fills me with immense pride. My deepest appreciation goes to the ICC and its Chairman, Mr Jay Shah, for their continued efforts in championing the cause of women’s cricket with such conviction. The game today is thriving, full of opportunity, belief, and remarkable talent. Lastly, I want to thank my family, who have been my greatest pillars of strength and support throughout this journey. This honour belongs as much to them as it does to me.”

Expressing her gratitude, Raavi Kalpana said, “This is what dreams are made of. Getting honoured alongside my skipper, Mithali didi, is something I couldn’t have thought of in my wildest imagination. I want to thank Hon’ble Minister Nara Lokesh gaaru. Andhra has produced quality players, and in the coming days, I am sure many more girls from our state will make the country proud,” she said.

