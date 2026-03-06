Thailand Tennis Masters 2026 unveils jersey ahead of April kick-off

Bangkok, March 6 (IANS) Thailand Tennis Masters 2026 organisers unveiled the tournament jerseys during a special launch event on Friday, bringing together international players while highlighting the country's push to promote sports tourism.

The jersey launch event was held at the NH Bangkok Sukhumvit Boulevard, where Nannaphat Nantasuk, a representative of the executive committee of the Lawn Tennis Association of Thailand and Sachin Tomar, chairman of Red Talent Group, officially announced the international tennis event.

The ceremony was also attended by young Thai players, Credit Chaiyarin, popularly known as 'Jedi', and Theerapat Khantiveerawat, also known as 'Winner'.

A key highlight of the event was the unveiling of the tournament jerseys, which were presented by internationally recognised tennis players, including Kazakhstan’s Grigoriy Lomakin.

The initiative aims to promote Thailand’s sports tourism while showcasing four major tourist destinations through the tournament.

Each participating club will represent one of Thailand’s prominent tourism cities, Bangkok, Pattaya, Phuket and Hua Hin, highlighting their unique appeal to tennis fans around the world.

The tournament is being organised by the Lawn Tennis Association of Thailand under Royal Patronage (LTAT) in collaboration with Red Talent Group and Elan Event and Design.

Speaking at the launch, Sachin Tomar said the tournament aims to use tennis as a platform to promote Thailand globally.

“Our main goal is to use tennis as a medium to promote Thailand’s tourism through sports tourism. By naming the event ‘Thailand Tennis Masters,’ we aim to showcase the country’s culture, destinations and sporting potential to a global audience,” he said.

The Thailand Tennis Masters 2026 is scheduled to take place from April 13 to April 20 at the Nonthaburi Tennis Centre. The tournament will feature 16 international players competing in 31 matches over eight days.

The matches will be broadcast globally through multiple platforms, including the European sports network Eurosport, allowing the event to reach tennis audiences worldwide while positioning sport as a soft-power tool to attract tourists and stimulate Thailand’s economy.

